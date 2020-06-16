150 E ROBINSON STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse concierge doorman on-site laundry parking pool garage media room tennis court yoga

An alluring condo located in the heart of downtown Orlando. Open floor plan with beautifully tiled bathroom and large garden style tub. Kitchen is large with updated track lighting and stainless steel appliances. Granite counter tops in addition to ample cabinet and closet space. Stack-able washer and dryer is also included. Hard wood flooring throughout that leads out to a private balcony overlooking downtown and lake Eola.



Free on site garage parking with 24/7 security and Concierge Doorman



Close to interstate 4 and all attractions.



Onsite amenities include: heated roof top pool and state of the art work out facility, laundry facilities, business center, clubroom / party room, outdoor lounge, tennis court, theater room and yoga room.