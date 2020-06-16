All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 150 E ROBINSON STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
150 E ROBINSON STREET
Last updated June 10 2020 at 2:42 AM

150 E ROBINSON STREET

150 Robinson Street · (407) 207-2220
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Central Business District
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

150 Robinson Street, Orlando, FL 32801
Central Business District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 607 · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 527 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
yoga
An alluring condo located in the heart of downtown Orlando. Open floor plan with beautifully tiled bathroom and large garden style tub. Kitchen is large with updated track lighting and stainless steel appliances. Granite counter tops in addition to ample cabinet and closet space. Stack-able washer and dryer is also included. Hard wood flooring throughout that leads out to a private balcony overlooking downtown and lake Eola.

Free on site garage parking with 24/7 security and Concierge Doorman

Close to interstate 4 and all attractions.

Onsite amenities include: heated roof top pool and state of the art work out facility, laundry facilities, business center, clubroom / party room, outdoor lounge, tennis court, theater room and yoga room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 E ROBINSON STREET have any available units?
150 E ROBINSON STREET has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 150 E ROBINSON STREET have?
Some of 150 E ROBINSON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 E ROBINSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
150 E ROBINSON STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 E ROBINSON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 150 E ROBINSON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 150 E ROBINSON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 150 E ROBINSON STREET does offer parking.
Does 150 E ROBINSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 150 E ROBINSON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 E ROBINSON STREET have a pool?
Yes, 150 E ROBINSON STREET has a pool.
Does 150 E ROBINSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 150 E ROBINSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 150 E ROBINSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 150 E ROBINSON STREET has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 150 E ROBINSON STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Savannah At Park Central
2691 Charleston Town Pl
Orlando, FL 32839
Villa Valencia
8100 Claire Ann Dr
Orlando, FL 32825
Pine Harbour
10600 Bloomfield Dr
Orlando, FL 32825
Lexington Court
315 W Concord St
Orlando, FL 32801
The Estates At Park Avenue
2801 Biltmore Park Drive
Orlando, FL 32835
The Beverly At East Mil
1182 Redman St
Orlando, FL 32839
Camden Hunters Creek
4341 Summit Creek Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837
Camden Orange Court
668 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity