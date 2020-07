Amenities

Completely remodeled one-story 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in SODO District. Very close to Orlando Health Hospital, downtown shopping and great restaurants. Porcelain light grey tile throughout, new shaker kitchen cabinets and stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and new bathroom with stand up shower. Home has been freshly painted inside and out. Rental price includes pest control, lawn care and alarm service.