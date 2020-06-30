1420 Noble Place - 4

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking walk in closets air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Upstairs unit with tile floors and walk in closet. No dogs allowed.

1/1 tile floors thru out and walkin closet. No washer/dryer hookups and no dogs allowed cats ok.with $300. Pet fee. Upstairs unit. Rent 750. Deposit 750.