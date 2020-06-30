All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 1420 Noble Place - 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1420 Noble Place - 4
Last updated May 12 2020 at 4:09 AM

1420 Noble Place - 4

1420 Noble Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1420 Noble Place, Orlando, FL 32801
Lake Davis-Greenwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Upstairs unit with tile floors and walk in closet. No dogs allowed.
1/1 tile floors thru out and walkin closet. No washer/dryer hookups and no dogs allowed cats ok.with $300. Pet fee. Upstairs unit. Rent 750. Deposit 750.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 Noble Place - 4 have any available units?
1420 Noble Place - 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1420 Noble Place - 4 have?
Some of 1420 Noble Place - 4's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1420 Noble Place - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
1420 Noble Place - 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 Noble Place - 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1420 Noble Place - 4 is pet friendly.
Does 1420 Noble Place - 4 offer parking?
Yes, 1420 Noble Place - 4 offers parking.
Does 1420 Noble Place - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1420 Noble Place - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 Noble Place - 4 have a pool?
No, 1420 Noble Place - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 1420 Noble Place - 4 have accessible units?
No, 1420 Noble Place - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 Noble Place - 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1420 Noble Place - 4 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sabal Palm at Lake Buena Vista
13675 Lake Vining Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
The Bentley at Maitland
6750 Woodlake Dr
Orlando, FL 32810
The Paramount On Lake Eola
415 E Pine St
Orlando, FL 32801
Camden LaVina
9405 Dowden Rd
Orlando, FL 32832
Baber Park
5300 Lake Margaret Dr
Orlando, FL 32812
Sea Isle Resort Apartments
6801 Sea Coral Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
The Yard at Ivanhoe
1460 Alden Road
Orlando, FL 32803
Aqua at Millenia
5451 Millenia Lakes Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach