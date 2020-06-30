1420 Noble Place - 4

1420 Noble Place, Orlando, FL 32801 Lake Davis-Greenwood
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Upstairs unit with tile floors and walk in closet. No dogs allowed. 1/1 tile floors thru out and walkin closet. No washer/dryer hookups and no dogs allowed cats ok.with $300. Pet fee. Upstairs unit. Rent 750. Deposit 750.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
