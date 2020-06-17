14196 Eliot Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym playground internet access

Gorgeous, 4000 sq ft Executive Home in Lk Nonaâ€™s Laureate Park. Located on a conservation lot in one of the most desirable phases of the community: closest proximity to Lake Nona Town Center, Laureate Elementary, and the new Nona Adventure Park! Oversized, 1st FL Master Bed Suite w/tray ceiling & two walk-in closets. Master Bth Suite w/granite double vanity, an impressive "Super Shower" w/two glass entry doors, two rainfall shower heads, seating and separate soaking tub. Office w/French doors & spiral staircase leading to Loft/Library. Gourmet Kitchen w/Butler Pantry & GE SS appliances: double convection ovens, glass cooktop, vented hood, dishwasher, "French Door" refrigerator, 42" cabinets w/crown molding, & HUGE granite island/breakfast bar w/trendy pendant lighting. 2nd story has tremendous Bonus Room to host your recreational fun, & 3 more large Beds/two bths. Low voltage panel operates ceiling speakers, intercom & security camera. Upgraded window shutters throughout, plus 2nd story front/rear windows are tinted for energy efficiency. 30' Lanai "Sunroom" w/4 paddle fans is enclosed w/both glass & screen for year round use as extra entertaining space & to enjoy views of the conservation, wildlife and stunning sunsets. Rent includes: Basic Cable w/HBO, FIBER OPTIC (Highest Speed) Internet, Washer/Dryer, Lawn & Shrub care, & amenities such as Aquatic Center, Fitness Center & Playgrounds. Convenient to the VA and Medical City, MCO, HWYâ€™s 417 and 528, A-Rated Schools, and TONS of upscale retail & dining.