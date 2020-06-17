All apartments in Orlando
Last updated August 22 2019 at 7:38 PM

14196 Eliot Avenue

14196 Eliot Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14196 Eliot Avenue, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
playground
internet access
Gorgeous, 4000 sq ft Executive Home in Lk Nonaâ€™s Laureate Park. Located on a conservation lot in one of the most desirable phases of the community: closest proximity to Lake Nona Town Center, Laureate Elementary, and the new Nona Adventure Park! Oversized, 1st FL Master Bed Suite w/tray ceiling & two walk-in closets. Master Bth Suite w/granite double vanity, an impressive "Super Shower" w/two glass entry doors, two rainfall shower heads, seating and separate soaking tub. Office w/French doors & spiral staircase leading to Loft/Library. Gourmet Kitchen w/Butler Pantry & GE SS appliances: double convection ovens, glass cooktop, vented hood, dishwasher, "French Door" refrigerator, 42" cabinets w/crown molding, & HUGE granite island/breakfast bar w/trendy pendant lighting. 2nd story has tremendous Bonus Room to host your recreational fun, & 3 more large Beds/two bths. Low voltage panel operates ceiling speakers, intercom & security camera. Upgraded window shutters throughout, plus 2nd story front/rear windows are tinted for energy efficiency. 30' Lanai "Sunroom" w/4 paddle fans is enclosed w/both glass & screen for year round use as extra entertaining space & to enjoy views of the conservation, wildlife and stunning sunsets. Rent includes: Basic Cable w/HBO, FIBER OPTIC (Highest Speed) Internet, Washer/Dryer, Lawn & Shrub care, & amenities such as Aquatic Center, Fitness Center & Playgrounds. Convenient to the VA and Medical City, MCO, HWYâ€™s 417 and 528, A-Rated Schools, and TONS of upscale retail & dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14196 Eliot Avenue have any available units?
14196 Eliot Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 14196 Eliot Avenue have?
Some of 14196 Eliot Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14196 Eliot Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14196 Eliot Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14196 Eliot Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 14196 Eliot Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 14196 Eliot Avenue offer parking?
No, 14196 Eliot Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 14196 Eliot Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14196 Eliot Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14196 Eliot Avenue have a pool?
No, 14196 Eliot Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 14196 Eliot Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14196 Eliot Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14196 Eliot Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14196 Eliot Avenue has units with dishwashers.
