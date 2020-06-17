14196 Eliot Avenue

Amenities
Gorgeous, 4000 sq ft Executive Home in Lk Nonaâ€™s Laureate Park. Located on a conservation lot in one of the most desirable phases of the community: closest proximity to Lake Nona Town Center, Laureate Elementary, and the new Nona Adventure Park! Oversized, 1st FL Master Bed Suite w/tray ceiling & two walk-in closets. Master Bth Suite w/granite double vanity, an impressive "Super Shower" w/two glass entry doors, two rainfall shower heads, seating and separate soaking tub. Office w/French doors & spiral staircase leading to Loft/Library. Gourmet Kitchen w/Butler Pantry & GE SS appliances: double convection ovens, glass cooktop, vented hood, dishwasher, "French Door" refrigerator, 42" cabinets w/crown molding, & HUGE granite island/breakfast bar w/trendy pendant lighting. 2nd story has tremendous Bonus Room to host your recreational fun, & 3 more large Beds/two bths. Low voltage panel operates ceiling speakers, intercom & security camera. Upgraded window shutters throughout, plus 2nd story front/rear windows are tinted for energy efficiency. 30' Lanai "Sunroom" w/4 paddle fans is enclosed w/both glass & screen for year round use as extra entertaining space & to enjoy views of the conservation, wildlife and stunning sunsets. Rent includes: Basic Cable w/HBO, FIBER OPTIC (Highest Speed) Internet, Washer/Dryer, Lawn & Shrub care, & amenities such as Aquatic Center, Fitness Center & Playgrounds. Convenient to the VA and Medical City, MCO, HWYâ€™s 417 and 528, A-Rated Schools, and TONS of upscale retail & dining.