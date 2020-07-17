All apartments in Orlando
1414 Oakley Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1414 Oakley Street

1414 Oakley Street · (407) 346-5743
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1414 Oakley Street, Orlando, FL 32806
Lancaster Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1414 Oakley Street · Avail. now

$1,795

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1217 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
internet access
1414 Oakley Street, Orlando, FL. 32806 - QUAINT BUNGALOW LOCATED IN LANCASTER PARK AND ZONED FOR THE BLANKNER/BOONE SCHOOL DISTRICT

Deposit $1795. Monthly Rent $1795. Available July 1!

Contact Spencer at (407) 346-5743 or email at Spencer@homevest.com to schedule a showing!

Welcome Home! This quaint bungalow style home is in a incredible location near downtown Orlando. Enter this 2 bedroom, 2 bath home to a very spacious family room and large dining area. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. Open and airy kitchen with tons of cabinets and counter space. Large master bedroom and bonus room! Don't miss out on this adorable home with easy access to downtown and major highways.

Lawn Care Included!

Interior photos available upon request. Home is currently occupied and Homevest Management, Inc. has been instructed not to post the interior photos on the internet until vacant.

Lease Terms-
Must move in within 30 days of application approval. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.

**Our qualifying criteria allows for no more than two unrelated adults on the lease agreement**

Directions-
Head east on E Kaley St toward S Ferncreek Ave, Turn left onto S Ferncreek Ave, Turn left onto Oakley St

(RLNE5872934)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1414 Oakley Street have any available units?
1414 Oakley Street has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 1414 Oakley Street currently offering any rent specials?
1414 Oakley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1414 Oakley Street pet-friendly?
No, 1414 Oakley Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1414 Oakley Street offer parking?
No, 1414 Oakley Street does not offer parking.
Does 1414 Oakley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1414 Oakley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1414 Oakley Street have a pool?
No, 1414 Oakley Street does not have a pool.
Does 1414 Oakley Street have accessible units?
No, 1414 Oakley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1414 Oakley Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1414 Oakley Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1414 Oakley Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1414 Oakley Street does not have units with air conditioning.
