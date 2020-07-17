Amenities

hardwood floors internet access

1414 Oakley Street, Orlando, FL. 32806 - QUAINT BUNGALOW LOCATED IN LANCASTER PARK AND ZONED FOR THE BLANKNER/BOONE SCHOOL DISTRICT



Deposit $1795. Monthly Rent $1795. Available July 1!



Contact Spencer at (407) 346-5743 or email at Spencer@homevest.com to schedule a showing!



Welcome Home! This quaint bungalow style home is in a incredible location near downtown Orlando. Enter this 2 bedroom, 2 bath home to a very spacious family room and large dining area. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. Open and airy kitchen with tons of cabinets and counter space. Large master bedroom and bonus room! Don't miss out on this adorable home with easy access to downtown and major highways.



Lawn Care Included!



Interior photos available upon request. Home is currently occupied and Homevest Management, Inc. has been instructed not to post the interior photos on the internet until vacant.



Lease Terms-

Must move in within 30 days of application approval. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.



**Our qualifying criteria allows for no more than two unrelated adults on the lease agreement**



Directions-

Head east on E Kaley St toward S Ferncreek Ave, Turn left onto S Ferncreek Ave, Turn left onto Oakley St



(RLNE5872934)