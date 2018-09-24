All apartments in Orlando
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

1407 Nieuport Lane

1407 Nieuport Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1407 Nieuport Lane, Orlando, FL 32805
Holden Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1407 Nieuport Ln, Orlando, FL 32805 - Come see this very spacious 1 bedroom 1 bathroom. The unit features a large eat-in kitchen and tile flooring throughout. At this price it won't be available long.

Please call for additional details and showing: Victor Martinez at 407-443-2218 Email: victor@rentprosper.com

Requirement:
$50 Application fee per person
$100.00 Administrative fee if approved
$900.00 Rent 1st month
$900.00 Security Deposit contingent on over all application.

Updated pictures coming!!!

(RLNE2555767)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1407 Nieuport Lane have any available units?
1407 Nieuport Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 1407 Nieuport Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1407 Nieuport Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1407 Nieuport Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1407 Nieuport Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1407 Nieuport Lane offer parking?
No, 1407 Nieuport Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1407 Nieuport Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1407 Nieuport Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1407 Nieuport Lane have a pool?
No, 1407 Nieuport Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1407 Nieuport Lane have accessible units?
No, 1407 Nieuport Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1407 Nieuport Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1407 Nieuport Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1407 Nieuport Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1407 Nieuport Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

