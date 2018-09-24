1407 Nieuport Lane

Amenities
1407 Nieuport Ln, Orlando, FL 32805 - Come see this very spacious 1 bedroom 1 bathroom. The unit features a large eat-in kitchen and tile flooring throughout. At this price it won't be available long.
Please call for additional details and showing: Victor Martinez at 407-443-2218 Email: victor@rentprosper.com
Requirement:
$50 Application fee per person
$100.00 Administrative fee if approved
$900.00 Rent 1st month
$900.00 Security Deposit contingent on over all application.
Updated pictures coming!!!
(RLNE2555767)