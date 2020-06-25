13865 GRANGER AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking internet access

Available NOW- Laureate Park living in this trendy-modern loft with high ceilings, an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, Master suite with walk-in closet and separate shower stall/soaking tub, laundry upstairs in unit, 2nd bedroom and full bath PLUS balcony and paver patio facing west. Just steps away from walking trails and "square lake" in the middle of Laureate Park. Enjoy fiber optic internet included with basic cable, access to the LP fit Gym, Laureate Park Aquatic Center, and centrally located between elementary, middle, and high schools. This neighborhood has the unique Canvas restaurant and Market, and all trails lead to Boxi Park and the Town center, for nightly entertainment. Medical City is a short bike ride away as well as lots of amenities along Narcoossee Road (Publix shopping plaza). Come see this stunning example of Maintenance-free living in one of Orlando's hottest new neighborhoods!