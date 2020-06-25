All apartments in Orlando
13865 GRANGER AVENUE
Last updated April 26 2019 at 5:53 AM

13865 GRANGER AVENUE

13865 Granger Ave · No Longer Available
Location

13865 Granger Ave, Orlando, FL 32827
Orlando International Airport

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
internet access
Available NOW- Laureate Park living in this trendy-modern loft with high ceilings, an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, Master suite with walk-in closet and separate shower stall/soaking tub, laundry upstairs in unit, 2nd bedroom and full bath PLUS balcony and paver patio facing west. Just steps away from walking trails and "square lake" in the middle of Laureate Park. Enjoy fiber optic internet included with basic cable, access to the LP fit Gym, Laureate Park Aquatic Center, and centrally located between elementary, middle, and high schools. This neighborhood has the unique Canvas restaurant and Market, and all trails lead to Boxi Park and the Town center, for nightly entertainment. Medical City is a short bike ride away as well as lots of amenities along Narcoossee Road (Publix shopping plaza). Come see this stunning example of Maintenance-free living in one of Orlando's hottest new neighborhoods!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13865 GRANGER AVENUE have any available units?
13865 GRANGER AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 13865 GRANGER AVENUE have?
Some of 13865 GRANGER AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13865 GRANGER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
13865 GRANGER AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13865 GRANGER AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 13865 GRANGER AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 13865 GRANGER AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 13865 GRANGER AVENUE offers parking.
Does 13865 GRANGER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13865 GRANGER AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13865 GRANGER AVENUE have a pool?
No, 13865 GRANGER AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 13865 GRANGER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 13865 GRANGER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 13865 GRANGER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13865 GRANGER AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
