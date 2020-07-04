All apartments in Orlando
13730 WALCOTT AVENUE
13730 WALCOTT AVENUE

13730 Walcott Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13730 Walcott Avenue, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
community garden
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
volleyball court
Stunning, low-maintenance town home in beautiful Laureate Park. This end unit is light and bright and chock full of upgrades. The elegant kitchen is appointed with stainless appliances, granite countertops, beautiful tile backsplash, and 42” custom cabinets with crown molding. Spacious downstairs master bedroom features walk-in California closets, dual sinks w/granite counters, & garden tub. The staircase to the second floor was upgraded with a gorgeous wrought iron balustrade. Custom plantation blinds throughout the unit. Outdoor entertainment is provided via the covered lanai or on the spacious front porch. Second floor laundry room is complete with cabinets and granite countertop. This home is just steps away from the community amenities that include a fitness center, resort-style aquatic center w/2 pools, sand volleyball pit, frisbee golf course, dog park, community garden, multiple parks & playground, Lakehouse Event Venue, & over 40 miles of walking, biking, & jogging trails. Additionally, a small local park services the homes directly surrounding it, including this home. HOA fees includes high-speed internet & cable. Laureate Park is conveniently located near Nemours Hospital, VA Hospital, USTA, KPMG Training Center, Amazon fulfillment center, & Orlando International Airport. Also available for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13730 WALCOTT AVENUE have any available units?
13730 WALCOTT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 13730 WALCOTT AVENUE have?
Some of 13730 WALCOTT AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13730 WALCOTT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
13730 WALCOTT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13730 WALCOTT AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13730 WALCOTT AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 13730 WALCOTT AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 13730 WALCOTT AVENUE offers parking.
Does 13730 WALCOTT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13730 WALCOTT AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13730 WALCOTT AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 13730 WALCOTT AVENUE has a pool.
Does 13730 WALCOTT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 13730 WALCOTT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 13730 WALCOTT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13730 WALCOTT AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

