13730 WALCOTT AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly community garden dog park gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage internet access volleyball court

Stunning, low-maintenance town home in beautiful Laureate Park. This end unit is light and bright and chock full of upgrades. The elegant kitchen is appointed with stainless appliances, granite countertops, beautiful tile backsplash, and 42” custom cabinets with crown molding. Spacious downstairs master bedroom features walk-in California closets, dual sinks w/granite counters, & garden tub. The staircase to the second floor was upgraded with a gorgeous wrought iron balustrade. Custom plantation blinds throughout the unit. Outdoor entertainment is provided via the covered lanai or on the spacious front porch. Second floor laundry room is complete with cabinets and granite countertop. This home is just steps away from the community amenities that include a fitness center, resort-style aquatic center w/2 pools, sand volleyball pit, frisbee golf course, dog park, community garden, multiple parks & playground, Lakehouse Event Venue, & over 40 miles of walking, biking, & jogging trails. Additionally, a small local park services the homes directly surrounding it, including this home. HOA fees includes high-speed internet & cable. Laureate Park is conveniently located near Nemours Hospital, VA Hospital, USTA, KPMG Training Center, Amazon fulfillment center, & Orlando International Airport. Also available for sale.