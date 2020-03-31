1368 LAKE BALDWIN LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Fabulous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home located in the heart of Baldwin Park. Open floor plan is spacious with huge walk in pantry and breakfast bar. Newer kitchen appliances. Washer and dryer included. Home offers lots of privacy with upstairs master bedroom retreat featuring garden tub, separate shower stall, double sink and vanity, & 2 walk-in closet. 2nd & 3rd bedroom are spacious with abundance of natural light with access to covered patio. Home is walking distant to Publix, restaurants, bars, & shopping. Come home & enjoy all that Baldwin Park has to offer.