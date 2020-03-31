All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 1368 LAKE BALDWIN LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1368 LAKE BALDWIN LANE
Last updated April 21 2019 at 1:33 AM

1368 LAKE BALDWIN LANE

1368 Lake Baldwin Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Baldwin Park
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1368 Lake Baldwin Lane, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home located in the heart of Baldwin Park. Open floor plan is spacious with huge walk in pantry and breakfast bar. Newer kitchen appliances. Washer and dryer included. Home offers lots of privacy with upstairs master bedroom retreat featuring garden tub, separate shower stall, double sink and vanity, & 2 walk-in closet. 2nd & 3rd bedroom are spacious with abundance of natural light with access to covered patio. Home is walking distant to Publix, restaurants, bars, & shopping. Come home & enjoy all that Baldwin Park has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1368 LAKE BALDWIN LANE have any available units?
1368 LAKE BALDWIN LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1368 LAKE BALDWIN LANE have?
Some of 1368 LAKE BALDWIN LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1368 LAKE BALDWIN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1368 LAKE BALDWIN LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1368 LAKE BALDWIN LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1368 LAKE BALDWIN LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1368 LAKE BALDWIN LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1368 LAKE BALDWIN LANE offers parking.
Does 1368 LAKE BALDWIN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1368 LAKE BALDWIN LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1368 LAKE BALDWIN LANE have a pool?
No, 1368 LAKE BALDWIN LANE does not have a pool.
Does 1368 LAKE BALDWIN LANE have accessible units?
No, 1368 LAKE BALDWIN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1368 LAKE BALDWIN LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1368 LAKE BALDWIN LANE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canopy Apartment Villas
5762 Folkstone Ln
Orlando, FL 32822
Twelve Oaks at Windermere
6025 Oakshadow St
Orlando, FL 32835
The Bentley at Maitland
6750 Woodlake Dr
Orlando, FL 32810
SteelHouse Orlando
750 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Montevista at Windermere
6421 Conroy Rd
Orlando, FL 32835
Lofts at SoDo
100 W Grant St
Orlando, FL 32806
Solstice Signature Apartment Homes
7511 Solstice Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
Sawgrass Apartments
2859 S Conway Rd
Orlando, FL 32812

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach