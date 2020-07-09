All apartments in Orlando
Location

136 Mercado Ave, Orlando, FL 32807
Azalea Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
carport
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1a0d4d00bb ----
AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 4, 2019! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing. This nice three bedroom home is located in the heart of Azalea Park and convenient to the 408, OIA, lots of shopping, dining and nearby schools. It includes an open floor plan with ceramic tile throughout, good size bedrooms, living room, dining area, a nicely appointed kitchen with all the appliances, full size washer/dryer hookups, nice yard and carport.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 136 Mercado Ave. have any available units?
136 Mercado Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 136 Mercado Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
136 Mercado Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 136 Mercado Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 136 Mercado Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 136 Mercado Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 136 Mercado Ave. offers parking.
Does 136 Mercado Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 136 Mercado Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 136 Mercado Ave. have a pool?
No, 136 Mercado Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 136 Mercado Ave. have accessible units?
No, 136 Mercado Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 136 Mercado Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 136 Mercado Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 136 Mercado Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 136 Mercado Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

