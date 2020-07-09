136 Mercado Ave..

Amenities

w/d hookup carport

AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 4, 2019! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing. This nice three bedroom home is located in the heart of Azalea Park and convenient to the 408, OIA, lots of shopping, dining and nearby schools. It includes an open floor plan with ceramic tile throughout, good size bedrooms, living room, dining area, a nicely appointed kitchen with all the appliances, full size washer/dryer hookups, nice yard and carport.