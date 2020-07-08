1352 LAKE BALDWIN LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool

Freshly painted Crushed Ice light gray with Sterling Oak floors in the living and bedroom areas, replacing all the carpet areas shown in these photos. Less than a block from Publix and the shops, restaurants, and walking trail around Lake Baldwin. This unit is located on a premium lot, no sharing of the stairs with another unit, and your own parking pad adjacent to the stairs. A short commute to downtown Orlando and Winter Park make this a great place for those on the go. So make it home and enjoy the three pools, 2 workout centers, and amenities of Baldwin and Winter Park. Water utility is included in the rent price. Photos from identical apartment just painted with identical colors except this unit has the Sterling Oak floors throughout the living and bedroom areas.