Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1352 LAKE BALDWIN LANE
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:43 AM

1352 LAKE BALDWIN LANE

1352 Lake Baldwin Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1352 Lake Baldwin Lane, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
Freshly painted Crushed Ice light gray with Sterling Oak floors in the living and bedroom areas, replacing all the carpet areas shown in these photos. Less than a block from Publix and the shops, restaurants, and walking trail around Lake Baldwin. This unit is located on a premium lot, no sharing of the stairs with another unit, and your own parking pad adjacent to the stairs. A short commute to downtown Orlando and Winter Park make this a great place for those on the go. So make it home and enjoy the three pools, 2 workout centers, and amenities of Baldwin and Winter Park. Water utility is included in the rent price. Photos from identical apartment just painted with identical colors except this unit has the Sterling Oak floors throughout the living and bedroom areas.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1352 LAKE BALDWIN LANE have any available units?
1352 LAKE BALDWIN LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1352 LAKE BALDWIN LANE have?
Some of 1352 LAKE BALDWIN LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1352 LAKE BALDWIN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1352 LAKE BALDWIN LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1352 LAKE BALDWIN LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1352 LAKE BALDWIN LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1352 LAKE BALDWIN LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1352 LAKE BALDWIN LANE offers parking.
Does 1352 LAKE BALDWIN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1352 LAKE BALDWIN LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1352 LAKE BALDWIN LANE have a pool?
Yes, 1352 LAKE BALDWIN LANE has a pool.
Does 1352 LAKE BALDWIN LANE have accessible units?
No, 1352 LAKE BALDWIN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1352 LAKE BALDWIN LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1352 LAKE BALDWIN LANE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
