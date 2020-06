13335 BOVET AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

BRAND NEW TOWNHOME AT LAUREATE PARK!! VIEW OF THE LAKE. NO ONE HAS OCCUPIED THE PROPERTY!! END UNIT WITH GOURMET KITCHEN!!

3 BEDS WITH 3.5 BATHS WITH 2 CAR GARAGE LOCATED IN LAUREATE PARK IN LAKE NONA. FULL OF UPGRADES WITH BRIGHT UNIT WITH NATURAL LIGHT AND AN OPEN CONCEPT FLOOR PLAN. KITCHEN HAS UPGRADED WITH A GOURMET OPTIONS SUCH AS STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, COOKTOP, BUILTIN OVEN/MICROWAVE, MODERN RANGE HOOD, AND STYLISH KITCHEN CABINETS, AN OVERSIZED KITCHEN ISLAND AND GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS. TWO OWNERS SUITES ON THIRD FLOOR WITH 2 WALK-IN CLOSETS, DOUBLE VANITY, A FRAMELESS SHOWER WITH A DECORATED TILES. MAINTENANCE-FREE!!! WALKING DISTANCE TO THE LAUREATE PARK VILLAGE CENTER, WHICH INCLUDES THE LAKEHOUSE EVENT CENTER, FITNESS CENTER, AND A POOL. WALKING DISTANCE TO CANVAS RESTAURANT AND A MARKET. EXCELLENT SCHOOL DISTRICTS!!