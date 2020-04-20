13327 BOVET AVENUE

Amenities

Brand New 4 bedroom townhome located in the prestigious Laureate Park at Lake Nona. HIGHLY DESIRED AVONDALE FLOORPLAN with almost 2,200 SQFT and OVER 45K in MODEL UPGRADES!! This three story townhome features a flex room, full bath, and garage on the first floor. Great room design on second story with over-sized living area opening up to the GOURMET KITCHEN. Kitchen features 42' UPGRADED CABINETS and GRANITE COUNTERTOPS including PREMIUM STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. PORCELAIN TILE throughout living areas. Third level features master suite, master bath, as well as two Jack & Jill bedrooms with shared bath. All bathrooms highlight stunning upgraded cabinets and countertops. RENT INCLUDES: fiber-optic speed internet, basic cable, & LP Fit Gym membership. The community also features access to the resort-like state-of-the art Aquatic Center with two swimming pools (family pool & quiet pool) and sand volleyball court, Canvas Restaurant and Cafe, Lake House event venue, community gardens, dog parks, and trails perfect for walking, running and bicycling. Located within desired A-rated schools! Conveniently situated near major highways, 417, 528, turnpike, and Orlando International Airport. Close proximity to Medical City, including UCF Medical School, Sanford- Burnham Institute, Veterans Affairs Hospital, Nemours Hospital, MD Anderson Cancer Center, US Tennis Association national headquarters and Lake Nona Country Club. This home will not last long, schedule your appointment today!