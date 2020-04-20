All apartments in Orlando
13327 BOVET AVENUE

13327 Bovet Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13327 Bovet Avenue, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
community garden
dog park
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
Brand New 4 bedroom townhome located in the prestigious Laureate Park at Lake Nona. HIGHLY DESIRED AVONDALE FLOORPLAN with almost 2,200 SQFT and OVER 45K in MODEL UPGRADES!! This three story townhome features a flex room, full bath, and garage on the first floor. Great room design on second story with over-sized living area opening up to the GOURMET KITCHEN. Kitchen features 42' UPGRADED CABINETS and GRANITE COUNTERTOPS including PREMIUM STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. PORCELAIN TILE throughout living areas. Third level features master suite, master bath, as well as two Jack & Jill bedrooms with shared bath. All bathrooms highlight stunning upgraded cabinets and countertops. RENT INCLUDES: fiber-optic speed internet, basic cable, & LP Fit Gym membership. The community also features access to the resort-like state-of-the art Aquatic Center with two swimming pools (family pool & quiet pool) and sand volleyball court, Canvas Restaurant and Cafe, Lake House event venue, community gardens, dog parks, and trails perfect for walking, running and bicycling. Located within desired A-rated schools! Conveniently situated near major highways, 417, 528, turnpike, and Orlando International Airport. Close proximity to Medical City, including UCF Medical School, Sanford- Burnham Institute, Veterans Affairs Hospital, Nemours Hospital, MD Anderson Cancer Center, US Tennis Association national headquarters and Lake Nona Country Club. This home will not last long, schedule your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13327 BOVET AVENUE have any available units?
13327 BOVET AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 13327 BOVET AVENUE have?
Some of 13327 BOVET AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13327 BOVET AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
13327 BOVET AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13327 BOVET AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13327 BOVET AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 13327 BOVET AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 13327 BOVET AVENUE offers parking.
Does 13327 BOVET AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13327 BOVET AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13327 BOVET AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 13327 BOVET AVENUE has a pool.
Does 13327 BOVET AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 13327 BOVET AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 13327 BOVET AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13327 BOVET AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
