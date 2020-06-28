1327 SILVERSTONE AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher ice maker range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Welcome home to Dover Shores! One of the most coveted neighborhoods in the Downtown Orlando area. Also close to SODO and Thornton Park. Easy access to expressways. This home features mid century charm throughout! Three bedrooms, 2 baths, formal Living area and separate Family room. Original wood parquet flooring throughout most of the living area and all bedrooms. The oversize backyard is completely fenced with newer vinyl fencing and also features a large Patio, perfect for outside entertaining, and a nice storage shed is included.