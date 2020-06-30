All apartments in Orlando
Last updated January 20 2020 at 6:10 AM

13204 KOCHER WAY

13204 Kocher Way · No Longer Available
Location

13204 Kocher Way, Orlando, FL 32827
Orlando International Airport

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
New, never lived in end unit townhome in the heart of the Lake Nona Medical City, first floor master suite, with 2 additional bedrooms and a large loft area on the second level. This highly upgraded and modern home sits directly on "Ribbon Park" which leads to a beautiful lake, resident dock to view the many water fowl of Laureate Park, and an amphitheater. One of the best locations in Laureate Park, one block off of Nemours Pkwy, provides for a quiet low traffic place to call home but with great access via Nemours Pkwy to Lake Nona Landing (Walmart, Sam's, Lowes, Crunch Fitness and the many restaurants) and the Lake Nona Town Center (Chroma, Boxi-Park, Bosporus, Park Brewery & Pizza,...). Just some of the upgrades include quality cabinets and granite countertops throughout the home, stainless steel appliances, solid hardwood stairs, and designer backsplash in the kitchen. The large two car garage is complemented by an extended driveway for additional parking and plenty of space to wash your car. Being an end unit provides for lots of light, a side pavered area for your grill and outside dining enjoyment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13204 KOCHER WAY have any available units?
13204 KOCHER WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 13204 KOCHER WAY have?
Some of 13204 KOCHER WAY's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13204 KOCHER WAY currently offering any rent specials?
13204 KOCHER WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13204 KOCHER WAY pet-friendly?
No, 13204 KOCHER WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 13204 KOCHER WAY offer parking?
Yes, 13204 KOCHER WAY offers parking.
Does 13204 KOCHER WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13204 KOCHER WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13204 KOCHER WAY have a pool?
No, 13204 KOCHER WAY does not have a pool.
Does 13204 KOCHER WAY have accessible units?
No, 13204 KOCHER WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 13204 KOCHER WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13204 KOCHER WAY has units with dishwashers.

