1314 FERN AVENUE

What an amazing home and location to come home to! This property is located in the heart of Baldwin Park and is directly park front! In addition, it is in close proximity to the center of Baldwin Park where you can dine, shop, and enjoy all that Baldwin Park offers. This home boasts single story, 3 full bedrooms plus a bonus/play room. There is inside utility room with washer and dryer. The kitchen has built in double oven, fridge, built in stove that is located on a 9 foot island...wonderful to entertain! Lastly, this home has a huge covered front patio that overlooks the park plus a huge covered rear patio that overlooks the fenced in yard. There is a 2 car garage plus 2 car parking pad. Welcome Home. Available immediately and comes with the Baldwin Park Amenity package that includes access to 3 swimming pools, 2 fitness centers, 2 community rooms - available to reserve - and one pavilion! Welcome Home.