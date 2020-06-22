All apartments in Orlando
1314 FERN AVENUE

Location

1314 Fern Avenue, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
What an amazing home and location to come home to! This property is located in the heart of Baldwin Park and is directly park front! In addition, it is in close proximity to the center of Baldwin Park where you can dine, shop, and enjoy all that Baldwin Park offers. This home boasts single story, 3 full bedrooms plus a bonus/play room. There is inside utility room with washer and dryer. The kitchen has built in double oven, fridge, built in stove that is located on a 9 foot island...wonderful to entertain! Lastly, this home has a huge covered front patio that overlooks the park plus a huge covered rear patio that overlooks the fenced in yard. There is a 2 car garage plus 2 car parking pad. Welcome Home. Available immediately and comes with the Baldwin Park Amenity package that includes access to 3 swimming pools, 2 fitness centers, 2 community rooms - available to reserve - and one pavilion! Welcome Home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

