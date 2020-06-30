13101 SALK WAY

Amenities

New, never lived in end unit townhome in the heart of the Lake Nona Medical City, first floor master suite, with 2 additional bedrooms and a large loft area on the second level. All new Faux Wood blinds installed last week. This highly upgraded and modern home sits directly on "Ribbon Park" which leads to a beautiful lake, resident dock to view the many water fowl of Laureate Park, and an amphitheater. One of the best locations in Laureate Park, one block off of Nemours Pkwy, provides for a quiet low traffic place to call home but with great access via Nemours Pkwy to Lake Nona Landing (Walmart, Sam's, Lowes, Crunch Fitness and the many restaurants) and the Lake Nona Town Center (Chroma, Boxi-Park, Bosporus, Park Brewery & Pizza,...). Just some of the upgrades include quality cabinets and granite countertops throughout the home, stainless steel appliances, solid hardwood stairs, and designer backsplash in the kitchen. The large two car garage is complemented by an extended driveway for additional parking and plenty of space to wash your car. Being an end unit provides for lots of light, a side pavered area for your grill and outside dining enjoyment. No pets.