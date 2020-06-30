All apartments in Orlando
Location

13101 Salk Way, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
New, never lived in end unit townhome in the heart of the Lake Nona Medical City, first floor master suite, with 2 additional bedrooms and a large loft area on the second level. All new Faux Wood blinds installed last week. This highly upgraded and modern home sits directly on "Ribbon Park" which leads to a beautiful lake, resident dock to view the many water fowl of Laureate Park, and an amphitheater. One of the best locations in Laureate Park, one block off of Nemours Pkwy, provides for a quiet low traffic place to call home but with great access via Nemours Pkwy to Lake Nona Landing (Walmart, Sam's, Lowes, Crunch Fitness and the many restaurants) and the Lake Nona Town Center (Chroma, Boxi-Park, Bosporus, Park Brewery & Pizza,...). Just some of the upgrades include quality cabinets and granite countertops throughout the home, stainless steel appliances, solid hardwood stairs, and designer backsplash in the kitchen. The large two car garage is complemented by an extended driveway for additional parking and plenty of space to wash your car. Being an end unit provides for lots of light, a side pavered area for your grill and outside dining enjoyment. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13101 SALK WAY have any available units?
13101 SALK WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 13101 SALK WAY have?
Some of 13101 SALK WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13101 SALK WAY currently offering any rent specials?
13101 SALK WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13101 SALK WAY pet-friendly?
No, 13101 SALK WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 13101 SALK WAY offer parking?
Yes, 13101 SALK WAY offers parking.
Does 13101 SALK WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13101 SALK WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13101 SALK WAY have a pool?
No, 13101 SALK WAY does not have a pool.
Does 13101 SALK WAY have accessible units?
No, 13101 SALK WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 13101 SALK WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13101 SALK WAY has units with dishwashers.

