Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:04 PM

1300 Bennett Road

1300 Bennett Road · (407) 329-7424
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Orlando
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location

1300 Bennett Road, Orlando, FL 32803
Audubon Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1206 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
You have to see this beautifully remodeled 3/1 one-story home in the popular Audubon Park community! Close to OIA, Downtown, Fashion Square Mall, Baldwin Park and Winter Park. Home features beautiful wood laminate floors throughout most of property, an extra large outdoor patio area and a large fenced backyard with utility shed included for extra outdoor storage! 1-car carport! Laundry room off the carport with washer/dryer hook-ups. Rent includes A/C filter delivery to your front door every 60 days! Easy access to main highways. Close to public transportation. Call our showing hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 Bennett Road have any available units?
1300 Bennett Road has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1300 Bennett Road have?
Some of 1300 Bennett Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 Bennett Road currently offering any rent specials?
1300 Bennett Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 Bennett Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1300 Bennett Road is pet friendly.
Does 1300 Bennett Road offer parking?
Yes, 1300 Bennett Road does offer parking.
Does 1300 Bennett Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1300 Bennett Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 Bennett Road have a pool?
No, 1300 Bennett Road does not have a pool.
Does 1300 Bennett Road have accessible units?
No, 1300 Bennett Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 Bennett Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1300 Bennett Road does not have units with dishwashers.
