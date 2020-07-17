All apartments in Orlando
1262 ANGELINE AVENUE
Last updated May 31 2019 at 2:41 AM

1262 ANGELINE AVENUE

1262 Angeline Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1262 Angeline Avenue, Orlando, FL 32807
Dover Manor

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Check out this well-maintained beautiful open floor plan with split bedrooms in a great quiet neighborhood, nestled in the heart of everything. Large screened in sparkling pool deck with huge fenced backyard. Lots of space to play in and out of the pool. Florida room with glass and screened windows is perfect for year-round entertaining. Enjoy two fabulous living spaces.Spacious family room overlooks pool deck. Master bedroom suite has double vanity and walk-in closet. Kitchen has new stainless appliances, immaculate tiled countertops, wood cabinetry and is open to family room. Real hardwood floors and crown moulding adorn foyer, dining, living, family and flow into the kitchen. Home has brand new A/C, pool pump, irrigation and new windows. Freshly painted interior, all-seasons room pool deck. Large storage shed for your yard tools tucked in backyard corner. Easy access to downtown, I-4, 408, airport. Nearby to neighborhood brand-new Dover Shores Elementary school. Close to shopping and restaurants and new "hourglass" district. Yard and pool services included. Also listed for sale MLS 5015872.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1262 ANGELINE AVENUE have any available units?
1262 ANGELINE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1262 ANGELINE AVENUE have?
Some of 1262 ANGELINE AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1262 ANGELINE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1262 ANGELINE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1262 ANGELINE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1262 ANGELINE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1262 ANGELINE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1262 ANGELINE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1262 ANGELINE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1262 ANGELINE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1262 ANGELINE AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 1262 ANGELINE AVENUE has a pool.
Does 1262 ANGELINE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1262 ANGELINE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1262 ANGELINE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1262 ANGELINE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
