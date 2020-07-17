1262 ANGELINE AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Check out this well-maintained beautiful open floor plan with split bedrooms in a great quiet neighborhood, nestled in the heart of everything. Large screened in sparkling pool deck with huge fenced backyard. Lots of space to play in and out of the pool. Florida room with glass and screened windows is perfect for year-round entertaining. Enjoy two fabulous living spaces.Spacious family room overlooks pool deck. Master bedroom suite has double vanity and walk-in closet. Kitchen has new stainless appliances, immaculate tiled countertops, wood cabinetry and is open to family room. Real hardwood floors and crown moulding adorn foyer, dining, living, family and flow into the kitchen. Home has brand new A/C, pool pump, irrigation and new windows. Freshly painted interior, all-seasons room pool deck. Large storage shed for your yard tools tucked in backyard corner. Easy access to downtown, I-4, 408, airport. Nearby to neighborhood brand-new Dover Shores Elementary school. Close to shopping and restaurants and new "hourglass" district. Yard and pool services included. Also listed for sale MLS 5015872.