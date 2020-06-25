All apartments in Orlando
1261 Saint Tropez Circle #1261

1261 St Tropez Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1261 St Tropez Circle, Orlando, FL 32806

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
1261 Saint Tropez Cir. - Deposit $1995. Monthly Rent $1995. Available 5/1!

Contact Spencer at 407-346-5743 or spencer@homevest.com to schedule your private showing.

Welcome home to your new mint condition, fully renovated spacious 2/2 condo in the gated community of Lake Pineloch Village! This is the first time being rented since a complete renovation! Brand new (never used) cabinets, appliances, showers, plumbing, granite, marble, flooring, and much more!

2nd story unit nestled in the trees. Split bedroom, vaulted ceilings, eat-in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer in. Community amenities include 24-hours manned security, 2 pools, tennis courts, lake access and boat slips. Lake Pineloch Village is such a hidden treasure located in SODO just minutes to downtown, ORMC and much more!

Schools -
Boone (High School)
Blankner (Middle School)
Blankner (Elementary)
**Check with your local school board for the most recent list of up to date schools**

Directions-
From Orange & Michigan, go east on Michigan to Mills and turn right into complex.

Lease Terms-
Must move in within 30 days of application approval. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.

Pet Information-
Pets approved on a case by case basis with correct deposit/fees and Owner/HOA approval.

Breed restrictions apply. Rottweilers, American Staffordshire Terriers (pitbulls), Dobermans, German Shepherds, Chows, Huskies, Alaskan Malamutes, Great Danes, St. Bernards, Mastiffs, and mixed breeds including any of the above mentioned will not be approved.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4887066)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1261 Saint Tropez Circle #1261 have any available units?
1261 Saint Tropez Circle #1261 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1261 Saint Tropez Circle #1261 have?
Some of 1261 Saint Tropez Circle #1261's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1261 Saint Tropez Circle #1261 currently offering any rent specials?
1261 Saint Tropez Circle #1261 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1261 Saint Tropez Circle #1261 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1261 Saint Tropez Circle #1261 is pet friendly.
Does 1261 Saint Tropez Circle #1261 offer parking?
No, 1261 Saint Tropez Circle #1261 does not offer parking.
Does 1261 Saint Tropez Circle #1261 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1261 Saint Tropez Circle #1261 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1261 Saint Tropez Circle #1261 have a pool?
Yes, 1261 Saint Tropez Circle #1261 has a pool.
Does 1261 Saint Tropez Circle #1261 have accessible units?
No, 1261 Saint Tropez Circle #1261 does not have accessible units.
Does 1261 Saint Tropez Circle #1261 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1261 Saint Tropez Circle #1261 does not have units with dishwashers.
