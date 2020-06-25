1261 Saint Tropez Circle #1261

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool

1261 Saint Tropez Cir. - Deposit $1995. Monthly Rent $1995. Available 5/1!



Welcome home to your new mint condition, fully renovated spacious 2/2 condo in the gated community of Lake Pineloch Village! This is the first time being rented since a complete renovation! Brand new (never used) cabinets, appliances, showers, plumbing, granite, marble, flooring, and much more!



2nd story unit nestled in the trees. Split bedroom, vaulted ceilings, eat-in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer in. Community amenities include 24-hours manned security, 2 pools, tennis courts, lake access and boat slips. Lake Pineloch Village is such a hidden treasure located in SODO just minutes to downtown, ORMC and much more!



Schools -

Boone (High School)

Blankner (Middle School)

Blankner (Elementary)

**Check with your local school board for the most recent list of up to date schools**



Directions-

From Orange & Michigan, go east on Michigan to Mills and turn right into complex.



Lease Terms-

Must move in within 30 days of application approval. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.



Pet Information-

Pets approved on a case by case basis with correct deposit/fees and Owner/HOA approval.



Breed restrictions apply. Rottweilers, American Staffordshire Terriers (pitbulls), Dobermans, German Shepherds, Chows, Huskies, Alaskan Malamutes, Great Danes, St. Bernards, Mastiffs, and mixed breeds including any of the above mentioned will not be approved.



Contact Spencer at 407-346-5743 or spencer@homevest.com to schedule your private showing.



No Cats Allowed



