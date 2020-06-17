All apartments in Orlando
Last updated May 28 2020 at 8:56 PM

1245 E RIDGEWOOD STREET

1245 Ridgewood Street · (407) 447-7253
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1245 Ridgewood Street, Orlando, FL 32803
Colonialtown South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,699

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Incredible Spectacular location! Available immediately. Large 2 bedroom/2 bath. Sorry, NO PETS. Walking distance to all of Downtown and Thornton Park's restaurants, shopping, parks, offices and nightlife. Across the street from renowned Maxine's on Shine Restaurant and only one block to the Downtown YMCA. This spacious and well maintained two story 2/2 townhouse style apartment has it all! Beautiful dark hardwood floors downstairs, living room with brick fireplace and French doors leading to a large dining room that could also serve as a home office or den. Huge fully equipped kitchen with gas cooking, dishwasher, lots of cabinets and counter-top space. Inside laundry area with washer and dryer included. Also included in the rent is water and lawn maintenance. Upstairs are two large bedrooms with spacious closets. There is a full bathroom both upstairs and one downstairs. One off street parking space and street parking allowed. NON SMOKERS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1245 E RIDGEWOOD STREET have any available units?
1245 E RIDGEWOOD STREET has a unit available for $1,699 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1245 E RIDGEWOOD STREET have?
Some of 1245 E RIDGEWOOD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1245 E RIDGEWOOD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1245 E RIDGEWOOD STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1245 E RIDGEWOOD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1245 E RIDGEWOOD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1245 E RIDGEWOOD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1245 E RIDGEWOOD STREET does offer parking.
Does 1245 E RIDGEWOOD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1245 E RIDGEWOOD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1245 E RIDGEWOOD STREET have a pool?
No, 1245 E RIDGEWOOD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1245 E RIDGEWOOD STREET have accessible units?
No, 1245 E RIDGEWOOD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1245 E RIDGEWOOD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1245 E RIDGEWOOD STREET has units with dishwashers.
