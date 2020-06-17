1245 E RIDGEWOOD STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

Incredible Spectacular location! Available immediately. Large 2 bedroom/2 bath. Sorry, NO PETS. Walking distance to all of Downtown and Thornton Park's restaurants, shopping, parks, offices and nightlife. Across the street from renowned Maxine's on Shine Restaurant and only one block to the Downtown YMCA. This spacious and well maintained two story 2/2 townhouse style apartment has it all! Beautiful dark hardwood floors downstairs, living room with brick fireplace and French doors leading to a large dining room that could also serve as a home office or den. Huge fully equipped kitchen with gas cooking, dishwasher, lots of cabinets and counter-top space. Inside laundry area with washer and dryer included. Also included in the rent is water and lawn maintenance. Upstairs are two large bedrooms with spacious closets. There is a full bathroom both upstairs and one downstairs. One off street parking space and street parking allowed. NON SMOKERS.