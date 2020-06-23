All apartments in Orlando
/
Orlando, FL
/
123 N Hyer Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

123 N Hyer Avenue

123 N Hyer Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

123 N Hyer Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801
Thornton Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
123 N. Hyer Avenue Orlando, FL. 32801 - Deposit $1695. Monthly Rent $1695. Available January 1st!

Contact Spencer at 407-346-5743 or shaylene@homevest.com to schedule a showing of the home!

Charming cottage style 2 bed 2 bath home located within walking distance to Thornton Park and Lake Eola. Home features real wood floors in main living areas and carpet in bedrooms, formal dining room, fully equipped kitchen with gas cooking. Master suite with vanity and claw foot tub. Backyard deck and washer/dryer are shared with tenants occupying other half of duplex, and a designated parking spot. Located within walking distance to restaurants, shopping, and close to major roadways.

Lawn care included!

Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.

Schools:
Elementary Lake Como
Middle Lake Como
High Edgewater
**Please contact your local school board for a list of up to date schools**

Directions- East on Colonial Dr., right onto N Summerlin Ave., left onto E Robinson St., right onto Hyer Ave., right onto E Jefferson St., left onto N Hyer Ave., Destination will be on the left.

Lease Terms-
Must move in within 30 days of application approval. 12 month lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.
**Our qualifying criteria allows for no more than two unrelated adults on the lease agreement**

Pet Information-
Pets 25lbs. and below will be considered on a case-by-case basis. $150 refundable deposit per pet, $100 one-time pet fee per pet. Breed restrictions apply. Rottweilers, American Staffordshire Terriers (pit bulls), Dobermans, German Shepherds, Chows, Huskies, Alaskan Malamutes, Great Danes, St. Bernards, Mastiffs, and mixed breeds including any of the above mentioned will not be approved.

Contact Spencer at 407-346-5743 or shaylene@homevest.com to schedule a showing of the home!

(RLNE4544602)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

