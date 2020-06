Amenities

in unit laundry parking pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities parking pool

2nd floor 2/2 condo in College Park - This beautiful 2/2 in the heart of College Park offers 2 parking spot with 1 covered. This 2nd floor condo overlooking the pool area is within walking distance to shopping and dining areas in the heart of College Park. Carpets throughout except for the wet areas. Full sized washer and dryer for your convenience. Lawncare is included in the rent. Call Lisa Battaglini to view at 407-376-7141



(RLNE5839917)