Orlando, FL
1217 Elmwood Street
Last updated October 15 2019 at 12:06 PM

Location

1217 Elmwood Street, Orlando, FL 32801
Lake Davis-Greenwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
dog park
air conditioning
alarm system
1217 Elmwood - PENDING - Single family home New carpeting and New interior paint 2019! features include, parquet floors, central heat/ac, alarm system monitoring not included, office/den, bedrooms carpeted, laundry room with storage, screened patio, storage shed, fenced in back yard feels very private, yards away from the dog park, lawn care included in rent. Owner may take a pet, $500.00 pet fee required. Please note: Greenwood Urban Wetlands is steps from this property. A 19 acre park with numerous waterfowl & birds can be seen as you walk the path that circles the lake. Its a great place to take your dog. Owner requires renters insurance with liability.

No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1217 Elmwood Street have any available units?
1217 Elmwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1217 Elmwood Street have?
Some of 1217 Elmwood Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1217 Elmwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
1217 Elmwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1217 Elmwood Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1217 Elmwood Street is pet friendly.
Does 1217 Elmwood Street offer parking?
No, 1217 Elmwood Street does not offer parking.
Does 1217 Elmwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1217 Elmwood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1217 Elmwood Street have a pool?
No, 1217 Elmwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 1217 Elmwood Street have accessible units?
No, 1217 Elmwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1217 Elmwood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1217 Elmwood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
