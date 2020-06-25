1217 Elmwood Street

Amenities

1217 Elmwood - PENDING - Single family home New carpeting and New interior paint 2019! features include, parquet floors, central heat/ac, alarm system monitoring not included, office/den, bedrooms carpeted, laundry room with storage, screened patio, storage shed, fenced in back yard feels very private, yards away from the dog park, lawn care included in rent. Owner may take a pet, $500.00 pet fee required. Please note: Greenwood Urban Wetlands is steps from this property. A 19 acre park with numerous waterfowl & birds can be seen as you walk the path that circles the lake. Its a great place to take your dog. Owner requires renters insurance with liability.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4822653)