1217 CANTON STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1217 CANTON STREET

1217 Canton Street · No Longer Available
1217 Canton Street, Orlando, FL 32803
Colonialtown North

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
range
refrigerator
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
parking
N O - M O R E - S T R E S S F U L - C O M M U T E. 2 Bedroom - 1 Bath, 1000 SqFt +/-, with Wood floors, Formal Living & Dining Rooms, Den/Office, in Mills/50 District. Walk or Bike to Work, Downtown Orlando, Shopping, Restaurants and Entertainment along Mills Avenue, Colonial Drive, Virginia Drive and Lake Ivanhoe/Orange Avenue. 1.5 miles to Downtown Orlando, Interstate-4 and Sunrail. Less than a mile to Publix Market and Fresh Market at Mills Park. C L O S E - T O - E V E R Y T H I N G. No Pets. Available March 1st.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

