All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 1213 Oregon St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1213 Oregon St.
Last updated March 22 2019 at 5:25 AM

1213 Oregon St.

1213 Oregon Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1213 Oregon Street, Orlando, FL 32803
Colonialtown North

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b2605b8067 ----
AVAILABLE NOW! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing. This great one bedroom home is located in the Highland Groves area near Downtown Orlando convenient to shopping, lots of dining, I-4 and nearby lakes and parks. It includes a fully renovated floor plan with beautiful hardwood floors, fireplace in the living area, big baseboards and molding, a nicely appointed eat in kitchen with all the appliances, bedroom with walk-in closet, utility room, energy efficient windows and lots of off street parking. Water and lawn service included. Small pets may be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1213 Oregon St. have any available units?
1213 Oregon St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1213 Oregon St. have?
Some of 1213 Oregon St.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1213 Oregon St. currently offering any rent specials?
1213 Oregon St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1213 Oregon St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1213 Oregon St. is pet friendly.
Does 1213 Oregon St. offer parking?
No, 1213 Oregon St. does not offer parking.
Does 1213 Oregon St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1213 Oregon St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1213 Oregon St. have a pool?
No, 1213 Oregon St. does not have a pool.
Does 1213 Oregon St. have accessible units?
No, 1213 Oregon St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1213 Oregon St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1213 Oregon St. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canopy Apartment Villas
5762 Folkstone Ln
Orlando, FL 32822
Northbridge on Millenia Lake
4902 Millenia Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Vista Pines
1030 Vista Haven Circle
Orlando, FL 32825
Amara at Metrowest
6168 Raleigh St
Orlando, FL 32835
The Monaco at Waterford Lakes
12101 Fountainbrook Blvd
Orlando, FL 32825
Sawgrass Apartments
2859 S Conway Rd
Orlando, FL 32812
Urbana
4301 Urbana Dr
Orlando, FL 32837
Gates of Harbortown
2333 Lake Debra Dr
Orlando, FL 32835

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach