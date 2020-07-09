All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 12082 GINKGO DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
12082 GINKGO DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12082 GINKGO DRIVE

12082 Ginkgo Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Lake Nona
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12082 Ginkgo Dr, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
3 bedrooms, 3 baths and 2 car detached garage townhome in VillageWalk at Lake Nona. Open kitchen with breakfast bar as well as tile floors, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. This property features all appliances and internet, and basic cable provided by HOA. Living/Dining combo that opens to large patio. 24 hour guard gated community which features resort style swimming pool, lap pool, tot lot, walking paths, library/ business center, multi purpose clubhouse, tennis, and basketball courts and deli/gas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12082 GINKGO DRIVE have any available units?
12082 GINKGO DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 12082 GINKGO DRIVE have?
Some of 12082 GINKGO DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12082 GINKGO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12082 GINKGO DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12082 GINKGO DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12082 GINKGO DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 12082 GINKGO DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 12082 GINKGO DRIVE offers parking.
Does 12082 GINKGO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12082 GINKGO DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12082 GINKGO DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 12082 GINKGO DRIVE has a pool.
Does 12082 GINKGO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12082 GINKGO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12082 GINKGO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12082 GINKGO DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canopy Apartment Villas
5762 Folkstone Ln
Orlando, FL 32822
ARIUM MetroWest
2450 Lake Debra Dr
Orlando, FL 32835
SteelHouse Orlando
750 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
The District Universal Boulevard
9702 Universal Blvd
Orlando, FL 32819
Enders Place at Baldwin Park
4220 New Broad St Unit 104
Orlando, FL 32814
Aventura Orlando Apartments
5300 Cinderlane Pkwy
Orlando, FL 32808
Indigo West
6101 Raleigh St
Orlando, FL 32835
Infinity Residences at the Park
4000 Maguire Blvd
Orlando, FL 32803

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach