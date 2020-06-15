All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 10 2020 at 2:42 AM

12059 KAJETAN LANE

12059 Kajetan Lane · (321) 947-2022
Location

12059 Kajetan Lane, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1680 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Magnificent WATERFRONT villa/duplex with 2 CAR GARAGE located in beautiful gated Villagewalk at Lake Nona. ALL YARD MAINTENANCE INCLUDED. WONDERFUL WALKING AND BIKING thru this whole development. The series of canals and plush landscaping make it unique. Barrel tile roof and brick paved driveway and walkway, inviting natural light floods open living area with centralized kitchen with 42" cabinets , granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, & breakfast bar. Owner retreat features walk-in closet, dual vanities and large shower. French doors open into the den/office/extra living area. Laundry room has abundant storage and the garage is very accommodating for 2 cars. RELAXING WATERFRONT VIEW on back yard patio. New gorgeous finish wood laminate flooring in living room with tile in main living areas and hallways and baths. Very recent high end Carpet only in the 2 bedrooms. Community is loaded with amenities to include heated resort-style swimming pool, lap pool, fitness center, tennis courts, playground basketball court, & Town Center w/ ballrooms, spa & shops. 1 mile from Lake Nona Medical City, across the street from the UNITED STATES TENNIS ASSOCIATION HDQTRS. 10 mins to Orlando Airport, 25 min to Disney and 45 min to Atlantic Ocean beaches!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12059 KAJETAN LANE have any available units?
12059 KAJETAN LANE has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 12059 KAJETAN LANE have?
Some of 12059 KAJETAN LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12059 KAJETAN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
12059 KAJETAN LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12059 KAJETAN LANE pet-friendly?
No, 12059 KAJETAN LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 12059 KAJETAN LANE offer parking?
Yes, 12059 KAJETAN LANE does offer parking.
Does 12059 KAJETAN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12059 KAJETAN LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12059 KAJETAN LANE have a pool?
Yes, 12059 KAJETAN LANE has a pool.
Does 12059 KAJETAN LANE have accessible units?
No, 12059 KAJETAN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 12059 KAJETAN LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12059 KAJETAN LANE has units with dishwashers.
