12059 KAJETAN LANE

Magnificent WATERFRONT villa/duplex with 2 CAR GARAGE located in beautiful gated Villagewalk at Lake Nona. ALL YARD MAINTENANCE INCLUDED. WONDERFUL WALKING AND BIKING thru this whole development. The series of canals and plush landscaping make it unique. Barrel tile roof and brick paved driveway and walkway, inviting natural light floods open living area with centralized kitchen with 42" cabinets , granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, & breakfast bar. Owner retreat features walk-in closet, dual vanities and large shower. French doors open into the den/office/extra living area. Laundry room has abundant storage and the garage is very accommodating for 2 cars. RELAXING WATERFRONT VIEW on back yard patio. New gorgeous finish wood laminate flooring in living room with tile in main living areas and hallways and baths. Very recent high end Carpet only in the 2 bedrooms. Community is loaded with amenities to include heated resort-style swimming pool, lap pool, fitness center, tennis courts, playground basketball court, & Town Center w/ ballrooms, spa & shops. 1 mile from Lake Nona Medical City, across the street from the UNITED STATES TENNIS ASSOCIATION HDQTRS. 10 mins to Orlando Airport, 25 min to Disney and 45 min to Atlantic Ocean beaches!