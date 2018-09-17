All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 2 2020

12054 LAZIO LANE

12054 Lazio Lane · (407) 947-5141
Location

12054 Lazio Lane, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2011 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
What a Luxurious Home in the Lake Nona Gated Community of Villagewalk. Close to new USTA Center, Medical Center, 528, Orlando International Airport, and Disney World. This sough after Community offers Resort Style Pools and Spa, multiple clay Tennis Courts, Gym - workout room, Deli/Fresh Market, Gas Station, 24/7 Guard Gated and so much more. This Luxurious home has Vaulted ceilings with open floor plan leaving a feel of open, bright and light living. 3BE PLUS OFFICE! Fully updated Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and breakfast bar open to Great Room area. Master Suite has generous space with His and Her bathrooms and closets. Plenty of comfort throughout. Washer and Dryer included in Inside Laundry room. Plenty of storage everywhere. Screened Patio overlooking small pond giving tranquil evenings of relaxation and a nice place for your peaceful morning coffee or tea. Call for your private showing. INCLUDED IN RENT: Basic Cable and Internet, Security System, Lawn Care, Pest Control, Access to Fitness Center, Tennis, Pool and all community features. Owner pays HOA fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12054 LAZIO LANE have any available units?
12054 LAZIO LANE has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 12054 LAZIO LANE have?
Some of 12054 LAZIO LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12054 LAZIO LANE currently offering any rent specials?
12054 LAZIO LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12054 LAZIO LANE pet-friendly?
No, 12054 LAZIO LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 12054 LAZIO LANE offer parking?
Yes, 12054 LAZIO LANE does offer parking.
Does 12054 LAZIO LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12054 LAZIO LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12054 LAZIO LANE have a pool?
Yes, 12054 LAZIO LANE has a pool.
Does 12054 LAZIO LANE have accessible units?
No, 12054 LAZIO LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 12054 LAZIO LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12054 LAZIO LANE has units with dishwashers.
