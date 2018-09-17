12054 LAZIO LANE

Amenities

What a Luxurious Home in the Lake Nona Gated Community of Villagewalk. Close to new USTA Center, Medical Center, 528, Orlando International Airport, and Disney World. This sough after Community offers Resort Style Pools and Spa, multiple clay Tennis Courts, Gym - workout room, Deli/Fresh Market, Gas Station, 24/7 Guard Gated and so much more. This Luxurious home has Vaulted ceilings with open floor plan leaving a feel of open, bright and light living. 3BE PLUS OFFICE! Fully updated Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and breakfast bar open to Great Room area. Master Suite has generous space with His and Her bathrooms and closets. Plenty of comfort throughout. Washer and Dryer included in Inside Laundry room. Plenty of storage everywhere. Screened Patio overlooking small pond giving tranquil evenings of relaxation and a nice place for your peaceful morning coffee or tea. Call for your private showing. INCLUDED IN RENT: Basic Cable and Internet, Security System, Lawn Care, Pest Control, Access to Fitness Center, Tennis, Pool and all community features. Owner pays HOA fees.