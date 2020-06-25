12042 GINKGO DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard gym parking pool garage internet access tennis court

This beautiful Spanish Villa style townhome in the most sought after VillageWalk community, with mature trees and plenty of aqua green lakes and ponds! 24h guarded community with resort style lap pool, tennis courts, gym, landscaping maintenance, internet, cable are all included.

Great location, very near MCO, shopping, easy access to toll roads 417 and 528 to get around the greater Orlando area. Great school district. Minutes away from Lake Nona Towncenter, UCF Medical Campus, Veterans Hospital and Nemours Hospital, KPMG training center and more!

The Great Room boasts triple sliding glass doors that include a remote controlled window shade opening to views of the private paved courtyard, awning, and rear entry double garage. The kitchen enjoys the beauty of stacked cherry cabinetry that includes under cabinet lighting, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Downstairs also includes a third bedroom that can function as an office with it's own private entrance and half bath. Upstairs, the Master Bedroom ensuite opens to a private balcony overlooking the pond. From here, you can enjoy the view of the shimmering lake, the quiet of the neighborhood, and the steady breeze-- perfect for relaxing with a cup of coffee. The beautiful cherry hardwood floors are found in both the Master and second floor bedrooms. Take a good look at the size of that second bedroom with it's own office space out-cove!

Live the lifestyle VillageWalk can deliver. This is a home you won't want to miss! A rated schools