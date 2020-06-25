All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 12042 GINKGO DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
12042 GINKGO DRIVE
Last updated May 7 2019 at 1:43 AM

12042 GINKGO DRIVE

12042 Ginkgo Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Lake Nona
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12042 Ginkgo Drive, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
This beautiful Spanish Villa style townhome in the most sought after VillageWalk community, with mature trees and plenty of aqua green lakes and ponds! 24h guarded community with resort style lap pool, tennis courts, gym, landscaping maintenance, internet, cable are all included.
Great location, very near MCO, shopping, easy access to toll roads 417 and 528 to get around the greater Orlando area. Great school district. Minutes away from Lake Nona Towncenter, UCF Medical Campus, Veterans Hospital and Nemours Hospital, KPMG training center and more!
The Great Room boasts triple sliding glass doors that include a remote controlled window shade opening to views of the private paved courtyard, awning, and rear entry double garage. The kitchen enjoys the beauty of stacked cherry cabinetry that includes under cabinet lighting, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Downstairs also includes a third bedroom that can function as an office with it's own private entrance and half bath. Upstairs, the Master Bedroom ensuite opens to a private balcony overlooking the pond. From here, you can enjoy the view of the shimmering lake, the quiet of the neighborhood, and the steady breeze-- perfect for relaxing with a cup of coffee. The beautiful cherry hardwood floors are found in both the Master and second floor bedrooms. Take a good look at the size of that second bedroom with it's own office space out-cove!
Live the lifestyle VillageWalk can deliver. This is a home you won't want to miss! A rated schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12042 GINKGO DRIVE have any available units?
12042 GINKGO DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 12042 GINKGO DRIVE have?
Some of 12042 GINKGO DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12042 GINKGO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12042 GINKGO DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12042 GINKGO DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12042 GINKGO DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 12042 GINKGO DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 12042 GINKGO DRIVE offers parking.
Does 12042 GINKGO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12042 GINKGO DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12042 GINKGO DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 12042 GINKGO DRIVE has a pool.
Does 12042 GINKGO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12042 GINKGO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12042 GINKGO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12042 GINKGO DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Morgan
6331 Corporate Centre Boulevard
Orlando, FL 32822
Murano Apartments
9932 Grande Lakes Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837
Camden Lago Vista
6000 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Solaya
11833 Westwood Blvd.
Orlando, FL 32821
Camden North Quarter
777 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Pavilion at Lake Eve
12515 Lake Square Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
The Beverly At East Mil
1182 Redman St
Orlando, FL 32839
The Enclave At Lake Underhill
4004 Lake Underhill Rd
Orlando, FL 32803

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach