11963 James Bay Drive

Amenities
Village Walk-Lake Nona- 11963 James Bay Dr Orlando FL 32827 - This is a 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath Townhome, 1810 sq ft, located in Village Walk, 1 bedroom on 1st floor, 2 bedrooms on 2nd floor, unattached 2 car garage. Located few minutes of Lake Nona Medical City, Featuring a maintenance-free lifestyle. INTERNET and CABLE (Bright House Networks) Through the HOA, LAWN CARE,GYM and Recreational areas included with the rent. Inside of this beautiful Community there is a GAS STATION,MINI-SUPERMARKET,DELI and PIZZA Place face to the Pool, Party and Conference Room,LIBRARY,HAIR SALON,DRY CLEANER,AND SPA. Village Walk is a 24-hour guarded and gated community complete with a town center, fitness center, two community pools, tennis courts, and paved biking and walking trails that meander around lovely lakes and bridges. Must see to fully appreciate. HOA Approval & Rental Insurance required.
