11963 James Bay Drive
11963 James Bay Drive

11963 James Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11963 James Bay Drive, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

dogs allowed
garage
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Village Walk-Lake Nona- 11963 James Bay Dr Orlando FL 32827 - This is a 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath Townhome, 1810 sq ft, located in Village Walk, 1 bedroom on 1st floor, 2 bedrooms on 2nd floor, unattached 2 car garage. Located few minutes of Lake Nona Medical City, Featuring a maintenance-free lifestyle. INTERNET and CABLE (Bright House Networks) Through the HOA, LAWN CARE,GYM and Recreational areas included with the rent. Inside of this beautiful Community there is a GAS STATION,MINI-SUPERMARKET,DELI and PIZZA Place face to the Pool, Party and Conference Room,LIBRARY,HAIR SALON,DRY CLEANER,AND SPA. Village Walk is a 24-hour guarded and gated community complete with a town center, fitness center, two community pools, tennis courts, and paved biking and walking trails that meander around lovely lakes and bridges. Must see to fully appreciate. HOA Approval & Rental Insurance required.

(RLNE2597238)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11963 James Bay Drive have any available units?
11963 James Bay Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 11963 James Bay Drive have?
Some of 11963 James Bay Drive's amenities include dogs allowed, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11963 James Bay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11963 James Bay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11963 James Bay Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11963 James Bay Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11963 James Bay Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11963 James Bay Drive offers parking.
Does 11963 James Bay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11963 James Bay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11963 James Bay Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11963 James Bay Drive has a pool.
Does 11963 James Bay Drive have accessible units?
No, 11963 James Bay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11963 James Bay Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11963 James Bay Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

