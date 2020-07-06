11963 James Bay Drive

Amenities

dogs allowed garage gym pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities Property Amenities conference room clubhouse gym parking pool dogs allowed garage hot tub internet access pet friendly tennis court

Village Walk-Lake Nona- 11963 James Bay Dr Orlando FL 32827 - This is a 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath Townhome, 1810 sq ft, located in Village Walk, 1 bedroom on 1st floor, 2 bedrooms on 2nd floor, unattached 2 car garage. Located few minutes of Lake Nona Medical City, Featuring a maintenance-free lifestyle. INTERNET and CABLE (Bright House Networks) Through the HOA, LAWN CARE,GYM and Recreational areas included with the rent. Inside of this beautiful Community there is a GAS STATION,MINI-SUPERMARKET,DELI and PIZZA Place face to the Pool, Party and Conference Room,LIBRARY,HAIR SALON,DRY CLEANER,AND SPA. Village Walk is a 24-hour guarded and gated community complete with a town center, fitness center, two community pools, tennis courts, and paved biking and walking trails that meander around lovely lakes and bridges. Must see to fully appreciate. HOA Approval & Rental Insurance required.



