Amenities
11939 Kajetan Ln Available 05/01/19 Stunning fully furnished and decorated 2/2 Villa with Garage in VillageWalk of Lake Nona! - A must see! Stunning fully furnished and decorated 2/2 Villa with Garage in VillageWalk of Lake Nona. This lovely villa is fully furnished and decorated and just waiting for you to move in! Boasting a two car garage, tiled living areas, carpeted bedrooms, spacious open floor plan, beautiful kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, and 42-inch cabinets. Not to mention, basic cable, internet, and lawn service are included in the rent! What more could you ask for!
Sorry, pets are not allowed.
**Directly from the Villagewalk Website http://www.villagewalkatlakenona.com/ :
Neighborhood Amenities
VillageWalk at Lake Nona offers an unparalleled quality of life. With the allure of an up-scale resort community and location just minutes away from exciting attractions and entertainment, VillageWalk at Lake Nona really has it all. Best of all, you don't have to leave the neighborhood to enjoy it! All of the things you could wish for can be found within this privately gated community. Whatever you pleasure VillageWalk is prepared to accommodate you.
26,000 square foot Town Center
24-hour state-of the-art Fitness Center
Heated resort-style Swimming Pool
Heated Lap Pool
6 lighted clay Tennis Courts
Basketball Court
Tot Lot
24-hour Manned gate entrance
Lakeside gazebo and event lawn
Miles of walking paths and pedestrian bridges
Library/Business center
Card Room
On-site Lifestyle and Activities Director
Multi-purpose Ballroom
On-site retail vendors:
Lake Nona Deli and Market
Gas Station
Salon Lake Nona
The Green Leaf Spa
Hello Photo Studio
Eleganza Dry Cleaners
