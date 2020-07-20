119 PAGE STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool garage

Here is one of those rare opportunities. This beautiful and cozy 2 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex with 1 car garage is right in the heart of Downtown Orlando South. You can literally walk across the street to SODO and have IMMEDIATE access to restaurants, shopping, and the gym.

Talk about location, you are also literally 5 minutes from the hospital, 8 minutes to the city center and 5 min from the expressway. not to far from the duplex is Wadeview Park which is an amazing park and nice community center with a pool. Prime location at its best.

The duplex has nice wood floors, washer and dryer, nice bedroom sizes and a spacious backyard. THIS IS IT!!!! DO NOT WAIT ANY LONGER... CONTACT US TODAY AND LET'S SEE IF WE CAN GET YOU MOVED IN..