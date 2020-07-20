All apartments in Orlando
119 PAGE STREET

119 Page Street · No Longer Available
Location

119 Page Street, Orlando, FL 32806
Wadeview Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
garage
Here is one of those rare opportunities. This beautiful and cozy 2 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex with 1 car garage is right in the heart of Downtown Orlando South. You can literally walk across the street to SODO and have IMMEDIATE access to restaurants, shopping, and the gym.
Talk about location, you are also literally 5 minutes from the hospital, 8 minutes to the city center and 5 min from the expressway. not to far from the duplex is Wadeview Park which is an amazing park and nice community center with a pool. Prime location at its best.
The duplex has nice wood floors, washer and dryer, nice bedroom sizes and a spacious backyard. THIS IS IT!!!! DO NOT WAIT ANY LONGER... CONTACT US TODAY AND LET'S SEE IF WE CAN GET YOU MOVED IN..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 PAGE STREET have any available units?
119 PAGE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 119 PAGE STREET have?
Some of 119 PAGE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 PAGE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
119 PAGE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 PAGE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 119 PAGE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 119 PAGE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 119 PAGE STREET offers parking.
Does 119 PAGE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 119 PAGE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 PAGE STREET have a pool?
Yes, 119 PAGE STREET has a pool.
Does 119 PAGE STREET have accessible units?
No, 119 PAGE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 119 PAGE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 119 PAGE STREET has units with dishwashers.
