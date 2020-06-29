11891 TARANTO LANE

Amenities

WOW!! 5br 4ba in LAKE NONA's exclusive **GATED**, **AMENITY RICH**, **RESORT-STYLE community**. Amenities include: HEATED LAP POOL, HEATED RESORT POOL, SIX Clay TENNIS COURTS, PLAYGROUND, BASKETBALL COURT, FITNESS CENTER with 24-hour access, a library, card room, access to the ballroom that can host parties of up to 160 people, and miles of beautifully landscaped paths and trails for running, walking or biking. The VillageWalk community even offers a local DELI and GAS station. Perfect home for today's busy lifestyle with LAWN CARE, CABLE and INTERNET included in HOA. Smartly laid out 5/4 home with Today's OPEN FLOOR plan, Master with en-suite and spacious and Second Bedroom and Full bath along Wine or Office Nook downstairs. Three Bedrooms, Two more full baths and Huge LOFT offering more entertainment space upstairs. RARE Expansive yard PERFECT entertaining in YOUR own PRIVATE OASIS. Zoned for Laureate Park Elementary, Lake Nona Middle and Lake Nona High. Inside laundry room with W/D hookups. Sorry, no pets. *HOA application/tenant approval required, with fee to be paid by tenant* PRICED TO RENT FAST!!! Home is also listed for sale. Sales listing to be removed if home is leased. Don’t miss out.... CALL TODAY. Tenants are required to maintain renter's insurance throughout occupancy.