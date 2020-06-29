All apartments in Orlando
/
Orlando, FL
/
11891 TARANTO LANE
Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:25 AM

11891 TARANTO LANE

11891 Taranto Ln · No Longer Available
Location

11891 Taranto Ln, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
internet access
tennis court
WOW!! 5br 4ba in LAKE NONA's exclusive **GATED**, **AMENITY RICH**, **RESORT-STYLE community**. Amenities include: HEATED LAP POOL, HEATED RESORT POOL, SIX Clay TENNIS COURTS, PLAYGROUND, BASKETBALL COURT, FITNESS CENTER with 24-hour access, a library, card room, access to the ballroom that can host parties of up to 160 people, and miles of beautifully landscaped paths and trails for running, walking or biking. The VillageWalk community even offers a local DELI and GAS station. Perfect home for today's busy lifestyle with LAWN CARE, CABLE and INTERNET included in HOA. Smartly laid out 5/4 home with Today's OPEN FLOOR plan, Master with en-suite and spacious and Second Bedroom and Full bath along Wine or Office Nook downstairs. Three Bedrooms, Two more full baths and Huge LOFT offering more entertainment space upstairs. RARE Expansive yard PERFECT entertaining in YOUR own PRIVATE OASIS. Zoned for Laureate Park Elementary, Lake Nona Middle and Lake Nona High. Inside laundry room with W/D hookups. Sorry, no pets. *HOA application/tenant approval required, with fee to be paid by tenant* PRICED TO RENT FAST!!! Home is also listed for sale. Sales listing to be removed if home is leased. Don’t miss out.... CALL TODAY. Tenants are required to maintain renter's insurance throughout occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11891 TARANTO LANE have any available units?
11891 TARANTO LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 11891 TARANTO LANE have?
Some of 11891 TARANTO LANE's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11891 TARANTO LANE currently offering any rent specials?
11891 TARANTO LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11891 TARANTO LANE pet-friendly?
No, 11891 TARANTO LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 11891 TARANTO LANE offer parking?
Yes, 11891 TARANTO LANE offers parking.
Does 11891 TARANTO LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11891 TARANTO LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11891 TARANTO LANE have a pool?
Yes, 11891 TARANTO LANE has a pool.
Does 11891 TARANTO LANE have accessible units?
No, 11891 TARANTO LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 11891 TARANTO LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11891 TARANTO LANE has units with dishwashers.
