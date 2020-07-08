11850 GENNARO LN

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

This is a like-new 3 bedroom, 2 bath single-story house in the highly sought after Village Walk community of Lake Nona-less than 5 minutes to Medical City.This property features vaulted ceilings, fresh neutral paint throughout, ceramic tile flooring throughout with carpet in the bedrooms, a large living/dining combo open to the kitchen, a nicely-equipped kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet space, and a breakfast bar.The master bedroom features his/hers walk-in closets with built-ins, master bath with his/hers vanities, and a garden tub and separate shower.This property also features two additional bedrooms with spacious closets that include built-ins; a shared hall bathroom; and a separate laundry room with cabinets for extra storage, wash basin, and washer/dryer included.This property also features a large screened-in patio with a stunning view of the community lake, a 2-car garage with auto opener and extra storage cabinets and shelving, ceiling fans throughout, security alarm and much, much more.



The Village Walk Community offers a 24-hour manned guard gate, lawn maintenance, basic cable t.v., high-speed internet, and security alarm monitoring. All this is included in the rental rate. HOA requires a $100 tenant approval fee due prior to move-in. Renters Insurance is required.