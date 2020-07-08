All apartments in Orlando
11850 GENNARO LN
Last updated October 16 2019 at 3:43 AM

11850 GENNARO LN

11850 Gennaro Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11850 Gennaro Lane, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
This is a like-new 3 bedroom, 2 bath single-story house in the highly sought after Village Walk community of Lake Nona-less than 5 minutes to Medical City.This property features vaulted ceilings, fresh neutral paint throughout, ceramic tile flooring throughout with carpet in the bedrooms, a large living/dining combo open to the kitchen, a nicely-equipped kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet space, and a breakfast bar.The master bedroom features his/hers walk-in closets with built-ins, master bath with his/hers vanities, and a garden tub and separate shower.This property also features two additional bedrooms with spacious closets that include built-ins; a shared hall bathroom; and a separate laundry room with cabinets for extra storage, wash basin, and washer/dryer included.This property also features a large screened-in patio with a stunning view of the community lake, a 2-car garage with auto opener and extra storage cabinets and shelving, ceiling fans throughout, security alarm and much, much more.

The Village Walk Community offers a 24-hour manned guard gate, lawn maintenance, basic cable t.v., high-speed internet, and security alarm monitoring. All this is included in the rental rate. HOA requires a $100 tenant approval fee due prior to move-in. Renters Insurance is required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11850 GENNARO LN have any available units?
11850 GENNARO LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 11850 GENNARO LN have?
Some of 11850 GENNARO LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11850 GENNARO LN currently offering any rent specials?
11850 GENNARO LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11850 GENNARO LN pet-friendly?
No, 11850 GENNARO LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 11850 GENNARO LN offer parking?
Yes, 11850 GENNARO LN offers parking.
Does 11850 GENNARO LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11850 GENNARO LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11850 GENNARO LN have a pool?
No, 11850 GENNARO LN does not have a pool.
Does 11850 GENNARO LN have accessible units?
No, 11850 GENNARO LN does not have accessible units.
Does 11850 GENNARO LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11850 GENNARO LN has units with dishwashers.

