All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 11778 Fan Tail Ln..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
11778 Fan Tail Ln.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11778 Fan Tail Ln.

11778 Fan Tail Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Lake Nona
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11778 Fan Tail Lane, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Spacious 2/2 1/2 Duplex with 2 Masters and Fenced Yard - Come home to this Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home with a beautiful pond view. The home features a split floor plan with 2 master bedrooms, a spacious laundry room with sink, a 2 car garage , key-less entry , upgraded counter tops, open and large living spaces, a central vacuum system throughout, a large screened porch, and plenty of closet space. Entertain in the screened lanai which overlooks well manicured landscaping, a relaxing pond view, and a fenced yard. The home is conveniently located close to highways, Medical City, restaurants, shopping, schools, and much more. Act fast before this home is gone!

(RLNE4590681)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11778 Fan Tail Ln. have any available units?
11778 Fan Tail Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 11778 Fan Tail Ln. have?
Some of 11778 Fan Tail Ln.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11778 Fan Tail Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
11778 Fan Tail Ln. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11778 Fan Tail Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 11778 Fan Tail Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 11778 Fan Tail Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 11778 Fan Tail Ln. does offer parking.
Does 11778 Fan Tail Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11778 Fan Tail Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11778 Fan Tail Ln. have a pool?
Yes, 11778 Fan Tail Ln. has a pool.
Does 11778 Fan Tail Ln. have accessible units?
No, 11778 Fan Tail Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 11778 Fan Tail Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11778 Fan Tail Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Savannah At Park Central
2691 Charleston Town Pl
Orlando, FL 32839
Windrift
949 Crowsnest Cir
Orlando, FL 32825
Enclave at Lake Ellenor
2100 W Oak Ridge Rd
Orlando, FL 32809
Village Lakes I&II
4901 Bottlebrush Ln
Orlando, FL 32808
Lantower Grande Flats
3512 Grand Reserve Way
Orlando, FL 32837
SkyHouse Orlando
335 N Magnolia Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
The Landing at East Mil
4937 Waterway Ct
Orlando, FL 32839
Lantower Grande Pines
11128 Grande Pines Circle
Orlando, FL 32821

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach