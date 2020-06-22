11778 Fan Tail Ln.

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym on-site laundry playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Spacious 2/2 1/2 Duplex with 2 Masters and Fenced Yard - Come home to this Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home with a beautiful pond view. The home features a split floor plan with 2 master bedrooms, a spacious laundry room with sink, a 2 car garage , key-less entry , upgraded counter tops, open and large living spaces, a central vacuum system throughout, a large screened porch, and plenty of closet space. Entertain in the screened lanai which overlooks well manicured landscaping, a relaxing pond view, and a fenced yard. The home is conveniently located close to highways, Medical City, restaurants, shopping, schools, and much more. Act fast before this home is gone!



(RLNE4590681)