Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
11754 FAN TAIL LANE
Last updated January 7 2020 at 6:37 AM

11754 FAN TAIL LANE

11754 Fan Tail Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11754 Fan Tail Lane, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
FURNISHED VILLA RENTAL - AVAILABLE FOR 12 MONTH LEASE - CALL TODAY - Village Walk At Lake Nona Gated community with lots of amenities. Waterfront Villa and enclosed Florida room and enclosed outdoor patio. Walk-in Closets With Built-ins shelves, Washer and Dryer, 2 Car Garage, Central Vac,Lawn maintenance, Cable TV, Internet and security system monitoring are included in the rent. Lake Nona is just minutes from the Medical City,highway 417, shopping, fine dining, and entertainment. Village Walk a gated and guarded community, includes a fitness center, gas station, Tennis, 2 swimming pools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11754 FAN TAIL LANE have any available units?
11754 FAN TAIL LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 11754 FAN TAIL LANE have?
Some of 11754 FAN TAIL LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11754 FAN TAIL LANE currently offering any rent specials?
11754 FAN TAIL LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11754 FAN TAIL LANE pet-friendly?
No, 11754 FAN TAIL LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 11754 FAN TAIL LANE offer parking?
Yes, 11754 FAN TAIL LANE offers parking.
Does 11754 FAN TAIL LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11754 FAN TAIL LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11754 FAN TAIL LANE have a pool?
Yes, 11754 FAN TAIL LANE has a pool.
Does 11754 FAN TAIL LANE have accessible units?
No, 11754 FAN TAIL LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 11754 FAN TAIL LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11754 FAN TAIL LANE has units with dishwashers.
