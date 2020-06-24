11754 FAN TAIL LANE

Amenities

FURNISHED VILLA RENTAL - AVAILABLE FOR 12 MONTH LEASE - CALL TODAY - Village Walk At Lake Nona Gated community with lots of amenities. Waterfront Villa and enclosed Florida room and enclosed outdoor patio. Walk-in Closets With Built-ins shelves, Washer and Dryer, 2 Car Garage, Central Vac,Lawn maintenance, Cable TV, Internet and security system monitoring are included in the rent. Lake Nona is just minutes from the Medical City,highway 417, shopping, fine dining, and entertainment. Village Walk a gated and guarded community, includes a fitness center, gas station, Tennis, 2 swimming pools