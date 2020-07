Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Delaney Park Apartment - Super cute 1 bedroom garage apartment in Delaney Park. Hardwood floors, updated kitchen, garage, washer and dryer,! Perfect for one person. Pet fees apply depending on weight.



Please note: Funds due at move in are one full

Months rent. Security deposit equal to one months rent and pet fee if applicable. Discount available for March 1 move in!!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4638077)