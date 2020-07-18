All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 113 S. Graham Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
113 S. Graham Ave.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

113 S. Graham Ave.

113 N Graham Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

113 N Graham Avenue, Orlando, FL 32803
East Central Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
courtyard
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
pool
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/213fe1c0cf ----
AVAILABLE NOW! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing. This is a well maintained 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse, located off South Graham Avenue between Bumby and Primrose and very convenient to local schools, plenty of shopping and dining, the executive airport, East Colonial and the Fashion Square Mall, and quick access to the 408 (East-West Expressway) and I-4. This property features wood/laminate and tile flooring (carpet in the bedrooms), half bath downstairs, living /dining room combo, plenty of extra storage areas, crown molding, nicely equipped kitchen with silestone counter-tops, separate laundry room, upstairs bedrooms one with walk-in closet, outside courtyard with deck, 1-car garage and access to nice, serene community pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 S. Graham Ave. have any available units?
113 S. Graham Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 113 S. Graham Ave. have?
Some of 113 S. Graham Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 S. Graham Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
113 S. Graham Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 S. Graham Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 113 S. Graham Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 113 S. Graham Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 113 S. Graham Ave. offers parking.
Does 113 S. Graham Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 S. Graham Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 S. Graham Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 113 S. Graham Ave. has a pool.
Does 113 S. Graham Ave. have accessible units?
No, 113 S. Graham Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 113 S. Graham Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 113 S. Graham Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Beacon at Seminole Lakes
7120 Forest City Rd
Orlando, FL 32810
Enclave at Lake Ellenor
2100 W Oak Ridge Rd
Orlando, FL 32809
Enders Place at Baldwin Park
4220 New Broad St Unit 104
Orlando, FL 32814
Axis West
6820 Axis West Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Alta Headwaters
4000 Headwaters Way
Orlando, FL 32837
Ancora
10107 Ancora Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
Camden Hunters Creek
4341 Summit Creek Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837
525 Avalon Park
525 Loyola Cir
Orlando, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthMillenia
Baldwin ParkKirkman NorthVista East
Central Business DistrictSouth Semoran

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach