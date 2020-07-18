113 S. Graham Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry pool garage

AVAILABLE NOW! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing. This is a well maintained 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse, located off South Graham Avenue between Bumby and Primrose and very convenient to local schools, plenty of shopping and dining, the executive airport, East Colonial and the Fashion Square Mall, and quick access to the 408 (East-West Expressway) and I-4. This property features wood/laminate and tile flooring (carpet in the bedrooms), half bath downstairs, living /dining room combo, plenty of extra storage areas, crown molding, nicely equipped kitchen with silestone counter-tops, separate laundry room, upstairs bedrooms one with walk-in closet, outside courtyard with deck, 1-car garage and access to nice, serene community pool.