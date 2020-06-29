113 EAST STEELE STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious and bright this home is just right for any family. Spacious kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space. Good-size bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Central location close to shopping food and entertainment. Sitting directly across from mathews park you can enjoy the quiet evenings and serene view from your large front porch and large master bedroom balcony. There is nothing small about this 2125 sq. Ft. Townhome which actually feels like a single family home with a family room and living room. Gourmet kitchen, wood floors throughout, granite counters throughout, travertine tile floors in your bathrooms, and a pebble floor in your walk-in master shower, oil rubbed, additional upgrades to mention. . . .



** Freshly Painted**



Pets ok with additional deposit.



This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!



To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.



Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent

Specialized Property Management?



https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=sFKfCWfbLQ&env=production



We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.