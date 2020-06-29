All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 113 EAST STEELE STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
113 EAST STEELE STREET
Last updated April 17 2020 at 9:07 PM

113 EAST STEELE STREET

113 Steele Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
College Park
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

113 Steele Street, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious and bright this home is just right for any family. Spacious kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space. Good-size bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Central location close to shopping food and entertainment. Sitting directly across from mathews park you can enjoy the quiet evenings and serene view from your large front porch and large master bedroom balcony. There is nothing small about this 2125 sq. Ft. Townhome which actually feels like a single family home with a family room and living room. Gourmet kitchen, wood floors throughout, granite counters throughout, travertine tile floors in your bathrooms, and a pebble floor in your walk-in master shower, oil rubbed, additional upgrades to mention. . . .

** Freshly Painted**

Pets ok with additional deposit.

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management?

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=sFKfCWfbLQ&env=production

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 EAST STEELE STREET have any available units?
113 EAST STEELE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 113 EAST STEELE STREET have?
Some of 113 EAST STEELE STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 EAST STEELE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
113 EAST STEELE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 EAST STEELE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 113 EAST STEELE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 113 EAST STEELE STREET offer parking?
No, 113 EAST STEELE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 113 EAST STEELE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 EAST STEELE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 EAST STEELE STREET have a pool?
No, 113 EAST STEELE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 113 EAST STEELE STREET have accessible units?
No, 113 EAST STEELE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 113 EAST STEELE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 113 EAST STEELE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Bay
3378 Mission Lake Dr
Orlando, FL 32817
Windrift
949 Crowsnest Cir
Orlando, FL 32825
Fourteen01 Apartments
1401 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
Camden World Gateway
14501 Gateway Pointe Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Millenia 700
4150 Eastgate Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Lexington Court
315 W Concord St
Orlando, FL 32801
Amara at Metrowest
6168 Raleigh St
Orlando, FL 32835
Eight at East
3200 Innovation Walk Loop
Orlando, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach