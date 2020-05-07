All apartments in Orlando
112 W Winter Park St

112 Winter Park Street · No Longer Available
Location

112 Winter Park Street, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LIKE NEW! Charming 2 bed / 2 bath 1/2 duplex conveniently located in the Heart of College Park only minutes from Florida Hospital, Downtown, shopping, & major roadways. Features include an open floorplan, updated kitchen with solid wood cabinets & stainless steel appliances, additional storage space, & an attached one car garage. Both bathrooms have been updated. Spacious master bedroom with his/her closets. Private backyard with rear patio. Washer / Dryer Included! Lawn care included! This unit has been very well maintained and won't last long. MUST SEE!

Please TEXT or call Listing Agent JOHN TURNER (407) 701-0018 with questions or to schedule a showing.

(RLNE4269296)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 W Winter Park St have any available units?
112 W Winter Park St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 112 W Winter Park St have?
Some of 112 W Winter Park St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 W Winter Park St currently offering any rent specials?
112 W Winter Park St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 W Winter Park St pet-friendly?
No, 112 W Winter Park St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 112 W Winter Park St offer parking?
Yes, 112 W Winter Park St offers parking.
Does 112 W Winter Park St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 112 W Winter Park St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 W Winter Park St have a pool?
No, 112 W Winter Park St does not have a pool.
Does 112 W Winter Park St have accessible units?
No, 112 W Winter Park St does not have accessible units.
Does 112 W Winter Park St have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 W Winter Park St does not have units with dishwashers.
