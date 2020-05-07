112 W Winter Park St

Amenities

LIKE NEW! Charming 2 bed / 2 bath 1/2 duplex conveniently located in the Heart of College Park only minutes from Florida Hospital, Downtown, shopping, & major roadways!! - LIKE NEW! Charming 2 bed / 2 bath 1/2 duplex conveniently located in the Heart of College Park only minutes from Florida Hospital, Downtown, shopping, & major roadways. Features include an open floorplan, updated kitchen with solid wood cabinets & stainless steel appliances, additional storage space, & an attached one car garage. Both bathrooms have been updated. Spacious master bedroom with his/her closets. Private backyard with rear patio. Washer / Dryer Included! Lawn care included! This unit has been very well maintained and won't last long. MUST SEE!



Please TEXT or call Listing Agent JOHN TURNER (407) 701-0018 with questions or to schedule a showing.



(RLNE4269296)