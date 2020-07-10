All apartments in Orlando
Location

1109 Briercliff Drive, Orlando, FL 32806
Lake Weldona

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Downtown neighborhood one short block from Lake Davis, This 2-2 Home as the old Florida Charm and many customs upgrades, hardwood floors, stone and tile flooring in kitchen baths and large front covered porch. 1 full bath off hall, master bath has shower. Newer appliances including dishwasher and range. ceiling fans in bedrooms. private backyard. Separate dining room and study or computer room. garage door opener and garage storage area. Agent is related to the owner. 75 app fee per adult. Rent 1600, dep 1500 pending approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1109 BRIERCLIFF DRIVE have any available units?
1109 BRIERCLIFF DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1109 BRIERCLIFF DRIVE have?
Some of 1109 BRIERCLIFF DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1109 BRIERCLIFF DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1109 BRIERCLIFF DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 BRIERCLIFF DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1109 BRIERCLIFF DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1109 BRIERCLIFF DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1109 BRIERCLIFF DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1109 BRIERCLIFF DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1109 BRIERCLIFF DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 BRIERCLIFF DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1109 BRIERCLIFF DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1109 BRIERCLIFF DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1109 BRIERCLIFF DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 BRIERCLIFF DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1109 BRIERCLIFF DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

