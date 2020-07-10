1109 BRIERCLIFF DRIVE

Amenities

Great Downtown neighborhood one short block from Lake Davis, This 2-2 Home as the old Florida Charm and many customs upgrades, hardwood floors, stone and tile flooring in kitchen baths and large front covered porch. 1 full bath off hall, master bath has shower. Newer appliances including dishwasher and range. ceiling fans in bedrooms. private backyard. Separate dining room and study or computer room. garage door opener and garage storage area. Agent is related to the owner. 75 app fee per adult. Rent 1600, dep 1500 pending approval.