110 E. Evans St

Move-in Ready 3 Bed - 2.5 Bath Townhome for Rent in College Park! FREE applications + $250 off first month's rent! - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information. This posting includes square footage, number of bedrooms, bathrooms, application requirements, monthly rent, security deposit as well as property address.
Perfectly located 3/2.5 townhome for rent in HIGHLY desirable College Park
Minutes from all the charming stores and award winning restaurants that College Park has to offer
This wonderful property boasts:
New Carpet
Freshly Painted
Tile throughout living areas
1 car garage
Ceiling Fans
Back Porch
Fenced-in spacious backyard (lawn service included)
12 Month Minimum Lease
Application includes full criminal background, credit check, and eviction judgments.
Please note, we require all applicants to have
- a combined monthly, net household income of 3X the monthly rent,
- good standing credit - minimum score of 600,
- and no prior evictions or collections from any apartment complexes
Along with your application, please include a copy of your photo ID as well as two consecutive months of your most recent pay stubs or other proof of income.
We will not accept W2s as proof of income.
Visit our website for more information related to this property and other properties in our portfolio.
www.BelmontManagementGroup.com www.facebook.com/BelmontManagementGroup
Twitter - @BelmontMgtGroup
Instagram - @BelmontManagementGroup
