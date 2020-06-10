110 E. Evans St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Move-in Ready 3 Bed - 2.5 Bath Townhome for Rent in College Park! FREE applications + $250 off first month's rent! - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information. This posting includes square footage, number of bedrooms, bathrooms, application requirements, monthly rent, security deposit as well as property address.



Perfectly located 3/2.5 townhome for rent in HIGHLY desirable College Park



Minutes from all the charming stores and award winning restaurants that College Park has to offer



This wonderful property boasts:



New Carpet

Freshly Painted

Tile throughout living areas

1 car garage

Ceiling Fans

Back Porch

Fenced-in spacious backyard (lawn service included)



12 Month Minimum Lease



Application includes full criminal background, credit check, and eviction judgments.



Please note, we require all applicants to have

- a combined monthly, net household income of 3X the monthly rent,

- good standing credit - minimum score of 600,

- and no prior evictions or collections from any apartment complexes



Along with your application, please include a copy of your photo ID as well as two consecutive months of your most recent pay stubs or other proof of income.



We will not accept W2s as proof of income.



Visit our website for more information related to this property and other properties in our portfolio.

(RLNE5050968)