Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:14 AM

110 E. Evans St

110 E Evans Street · No Longer Available
Location

110 E Evans Street, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Move-in Ready 3 Bed - 2.5 Bath Townhome for Rent in College Park! FREE applications + $250 off first month's rent! - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information. This posting includes square footage, number of bedrooms, bathrooms, application requirements, monthly rent, security deposit as well as property address.

Perfectly located 3/2.5 townhome for rent in HIGHLY desirable College Park

Minutes from all the charming stores and award winning restaurants that College Park has to offer

This wonderful property boasts:

New Carpet
Freshly Painted
Tile throughout living areas
1 car garage
Ceiling Fans
Back Porch
Fenced-in spacious backyard (lawn service included)

12 Month Minimum Lease

Application includes full criminal background, credit check, and eviction judgments.

Please note, we require all applicants to have
- a combined monthly, net household income of 3X the monthly rent,
- good standing credit - minimum score of 600,
- and no prior evictions or collections from any apartment complexes

Along with your application, please include a copy of your photo ID as well as two consecutive months of your most recent pay stubs or other proof of income.

We will not accept W2s as proof of income.

Visit our website for more information related to this property and other properties in our portfolio.
(RLNE5050968)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 E. Evans St have any available units?
110 E. Evans St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 110 E. Evans St have?
Some of 110 E. Evans St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 E. Evans St currently offering any rent specials?
110 E. Evans St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 E. Evans St pet-friendly?
Yes, 110 E. Evans St is pet friendly.
Does 110 E. Evans St offer parking?
Yes, 110 E. Evans St offers parking.
Does 110 E. Evans St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 E. Evans St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 E. Evans St have a pool?
No, 110 E. Evans St does not have a pool.
Does 110 E. Evans St have accessible units?
No, 110 E. Evans St does not have accessible units.
Does 110 E. Evans St have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 E. Evans St does not have units with dishwashers.
