109 W. Winter Park Street Available 08/09/19 2/1 Duplex In College Park - Duplex unit on Winter Park Street in the heart of College Park! This unit is a 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit with 1,122 total sq. ft and 800 sq. ft. under air conditioning. Original terrazzo floors, a single carport, and separate laundry room. It is within walking distance of AdventHealth Orlando, formerly known as Florida Hospital Orlando! Call for a showing.
Animals By Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal
Property Manager:
Lionel Hebert
407-896-1200 ext 233
lionelhebert@wmgi.net
View All Listings: www.wilsonmanagementgroup.com
(RLNE5023851)