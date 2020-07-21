Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

109 W. Winter Park Street Available 08/09/19 2/1 Duplex In College Park - Duplex unit on Winter Park Street in the heart of College Park! This unit is a 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit with 1,122 total sq. ft and 800 sq. ft. under air conditioning. Original terrazzo floors, a single carport, and separate laundry room. It is within walking distance of AdventHealth Orlando, formerly known as Florida Hospital Orlando! Call for a showing.



Animals By Owner Approval.

Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal

Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal



Property Manager:

Lionel Hebert

407-896-1200 ext 233

lionelhebert@wmgi.net



View All Listings: www.wilsonmanagementgroup.com



