Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
109 W. Winter Park Street
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

109 W. Winter Park Street

109 W Winter Park Street · No Longer Available
Location

109 W Winter Park Street, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
carport
air conditioning
109 W. Winter Park Street Available 08/09/19 2/1 Duplex In College Park - Duplex unit on Winter Park Street in the heart of College Park! This unit is a 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit with 1,122 total sq. ft and 800 sq. ft. under air conditioning. Original terrazzo floors, a single carport, and separate laundry room. It is within walking distance of AdventHealth Orlando, formerly known as Florida Hospital Orlando! Call for a showing.

Animals By Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Lionel Hebert
407-896-1200 ext 233
lionelhebert@wmgi.net

View All Listings: www.wilsonmanagementgroup.com

(RLNE5023851)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 W. Winter Park Street have any available units?
109 W. Winter Park Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 109 W. Winter Park Street currently offering any rent specials?
109 W. Winter Park Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 W. Winter Park Street pet-friendly?
No, 109 W. Winter Park Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 109 W. Winter Park Street offer parking?
Yes, 109 W. Winter Park Street offers parking.
Does 109 W. Winter Park Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 W. Winter Park Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 W. Winter Park Street have a pool?
No, 109 W. Winter Park Street does not have a pool.
Does 109 W. Winter Park Street have accessible units?
No, 109 W. Winter Park Street does not have accessible units.
Does 109 W. Winter Park Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 W. Winter Park Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 109 W. Winter Park Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 109 W. Winter Park Street has units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

