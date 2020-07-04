All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:53 AM

10804 Savona Way

10804 Savona Way · No Longer Available
Location

10804 Savona Way, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Brand New 3 Bedroom Home Located in Lake Nona!! - Located in the heart of Lake Nona, the fastest growing master planned city in the U.S. This Brand New 3 Bedroom home offers a marvelous open great room, kitchen, and casual dining area. As well as a formal space for family gatherings or a separate study to help keep you organized. The kitchen provides ample counter space, an oversized island, and pantry. A formal dining space, bedroom, full bath, and laundry room complete the first floor of this home. The master suite features a master bath with a walk-in shower, dual vanity, enclosed water closet, and generous walk-in closet.

At Enclave at VillageWalk you can live in the heart of Lake Nona, just minutes from Medical City. Residents can access major highways such as 417 and Beachline 528 providing easy access to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Located just a short drive away from Orlando International Airport, Downtown Orlando, I-drive attractions, and the theme parks.

For a tour, Call Chris Cole at 407-437-7133

(RLNE5696923)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10804 Savona Way have any available units?
10804 Savona Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 10804 Savona Way currently offering any rent specials?
10804 Savona Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10804 Savona Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 10804 Savona Way is pet friendly.
Does 10804 Savona Way offer parking?
No, 10804 Savona Way does not offer parking.
Does 10804 Savona Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10804 Savona Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10804 Savona Way have a pool?
No, 10804 Savona Way does not have a pool.
Does 10804 Savona Way have accessible units?
No, 10804 Savona Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10804 Savona Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 10804 Savona Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10804 Savona Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 10804 Savona Way does not have units with air conditioning.

