10804 Savona Way

Brand New 3 Bedroom Home Located in Lake Nona!! - Located in the heart of Lake Nona, the fastest growing master planned city in the U.S. This Brand New 3 Bedroom home offers a marvelous open great room, kitchen, and casual dining area. As well as a formal space for family gatherings or a separate study to help keep you organized. The kitchen provides ample counter space, an oversized island, and pantry. A formal dining space, bedroom, full bath, and laundry room complete the first floor of this home. The master suite features a master bath with a walk-in shower, dual vanity, enclosed water closet, and generous walk-in closet.



At Enclave at VillageWalk you can live in the heart of Lake Nona, just minutes from Medical City. Residents can access major highways such as 417 and Beachline 528 providing easy access to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Located just a short drive away from Orlando International Airport, Downtown Orlando, I-drive attractions, and the theme parks.



For a tour, Call Chris Cole at 407-437-7133



(RLNE5696923)