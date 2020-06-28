1079 S Hiawassee Rd Apt 1116

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4ea26b2087 ---- This property is currently occupied, please do not disturb. This is a gorgeous fully upgraded 1 Bedroom Condo in Tradewinds at Metrowest located on the 1st floor with fantastic views from each window. The condo has Brand new tile throughout. Kitchen has all brand new cabinets with new stainless steel appliances. A Full size Washer and Dryer is also included! Sorry no pets allowed. https://www.homeencounter.com/tenant-help-center/qualifying-criteria/



$60 Application Feesn$150 Administrative Feen$10 Filter Fee per month