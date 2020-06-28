All apartments in Orlando
Last updated July 19 2019 at 4:28 PM

1079 S Hiawassee Rd Apt 1116

1079 S Hiawassee Road · No Longer Available
Location

1079 S Hiawassee Road, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4ea26b2087 ---- This property is currently occupied, please do not disturb. This is a gorgeous fully upgraded 1 Bedroom Condo in Tradewinds at Metrowest located on the 1st floor with fantastic views from each window. The condo has Brand new tile throughout. Kitchen has all brand new cabinets with new stainless steel appliances. A Full size Washer and Dryer is also included! Sorry no pets allowed. https://www.homeencounter.com/tenant-help-center/qualifying-criteria/

$60 Application Feesn$150 Administrative Feen$10 Filter Fee per month Ceramic Tile Pool Scenic View Walk In Closet(S) Washer / Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1079 S Hiawassee Rd Apt 1116 have any available units?
1079 S Hiawassee Rd Apt 1116 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1079 S Hiawassee Rd Apt 1116 have?
Some of 1079 S Hiawassee Rd Apt 1116's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1079 S Hiawassee Rd Apt 1116 currently offering any rent specials?
1079 S Hiawassee Rd Apt 1116 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1079 S Hiawassee Rd Apt 1116 pet-friendly?
No, 1079 S Hiawassee Rd Apt 1116 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1079 S Hiawassee Rd Apt 1116 offer parking?
No, 1079 S Hiawassee Rd Apt 1116 does not offer parking.
Does 1079 S Hiawassee Rd Apt 1116 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1079 S Hiawassee Rd Apt 1116 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1079 S Hiawassee Rd Apt 1116 have a pool?
Yes, 1079 S Hiawassee Rd Apt 1116 has a pool.
Does 1079 S Hiawassee Rd Apt 1116 have accessible units?
No, 1079 S Hiawassee Rd Apt 1116 does not have accessible units.
Does 1079 S Hiawassee Rd Apt 1116 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1079 S Hiawassee Rd Apt 1116 does not have units with dishwashers.
