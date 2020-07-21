All apartments in Orlando
10785 GARDEN LILY DRIVE
Location

10785 Garden Lily Drive, Orlando, FL 32832
East Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom two story townhome in the Lake Nona Area. Huge Master bedroom with Master bathroom with garden tub, double sinks and stand up shower. 2 car garage, all stainless steel appliances, includes washer / dryer. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home (possible with approval and nonrefundable pet fee).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10785 GARDEN LILY DRIVE have any available units?
10785 GARDEN LILY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 10785 GARDEN LILY DRIVE have?
Some of 10785 GARDEN LILY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10785 GARDEN LILY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10785 GARDEN LILY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10785 GARDEN LILY DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 10785 GARDEN LILY DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 10785 GARDEN LILY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10785 GARDEN LILY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 10785 GARDEN LILY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10785 GARDEN LILY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10785 GARDEN LILY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 10785 GARDEN LILY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 10785 GARDEN LILY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10785 GARDEN LILY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10785 GARDEN LILY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10785 GARDEN LILY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
