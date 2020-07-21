10785 GARDEN LILY DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom two story townhome in the Lake Nona Area. Huge Master bedroom with Master bathroom with garden tub, double sinks and stand up shower. 2 car garage, all stainless steel appliances, includes washer / dryer. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home (possible with approval and nonrefundable pet fee).