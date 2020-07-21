10785 GARDEN LILY DRIVE

Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom two story townhome in the Lake Nona Area. Huge Master bedroom with Master bathroom with garden tub, double sinks and stand up shower. 2 car garage, all stainless steel appliances, includes washer / dryer. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home (possible with approval and nonrefundable pet fee).