1069 S. Hiawassee Road Unit 1333
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

1069 S. Hiawassee Road Unit 1333

1069 Hiawassee Road · No Longer Available
1069 Hiawassee Road, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
gym
pool
tennis court
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Beautiful 1 Bedroom 1 bath Condo located in Orlando! - This is a Beautiful 1bd condo in Tradewinds Condominiums in Metrowest! This condo is light and bright, large walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer & dryer, and a great patio. Tradewinds is a lakefront community offering tennis courts, 2 community pools, walking trails surrounded by lush landscaping, clubhouse, volleyball, and fitness center. Dining and shopping are within distance, short drive to downtown Orlando or area attractions. Water is included!

To schedule your own private tour!!
Call: (407) 736-9309
Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com

Pets Not Allowed!

$1,000.00 Monthly Rent
$1,000.00 Security Deposit
$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18

Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**

Rental Qualifications:
-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
-2 years of verifiable rental history
-2 years of verifiable employment history
-Evictions None

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4874374)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

