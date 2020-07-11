1069 S. Hiawassee Road Unit 1333

Amenities

Beautiful 1 Bedroom 1 bath Condo located in Orlando! - This is a Beautiful 1bd condo in Tradewinds Condominiums in Metrowest! This condo is light and bright, large walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer & dryer, and a great patio. Tradewinds is a lakefront community offering tennis courts, 2 community pools, walking trails surrounded by lush landscaping, clubhouse, volleyball, and fitness center. Dining and shopping are within distance, short drive to downtown Orlando or area attractions. Water is included!



To schedule your own private tour!!

Call: (407) 736-9309

Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com



Pets Not Allowed!



$1,000.00 Monthly Rent

$1,000.00 Security Deposit

$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18



Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**



Rental Qualifications:

-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent

-2 years of verifiable rental history

-2 years of verifiable employment history

-Evictions None



