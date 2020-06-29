10676 LANGEFIELD STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym parking playground pool garage

Randal Park This gorgeous, 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home The owner's went through, room by room, and upgraded every detail! The floor plan is completely open, with sight lines from end to end. The kitchen is fit for a chef, and has been customized with a gas cooktop, stainless steel appliances, brand new light fixtures, updated cabinet pulls, and all top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances. There is a large 6 foot island with endless storage and room for seating for 8, that opens up to the living and dining areas, and a beautiful feature wall. Large master bedroom with tall ceilings and designer paint colors. The master bathroom has a double sink/vanity, a huge garden tub, and a separate, stand-up shower. The walk-in closet has been completely customized, and is what dreams are made of (large safe and instruction manual included). The split bedroom floor plan separates bedroom 2&3 and they share the second bathroom. There is also a large, enclosed bonus room/office/den/playroom, washer and dryer, a 2-car garage, a fully fenced backyard with a storage shed, and 2 TV wall mounts, already hung. Just pack your clothes, and move right in! The community offers an Olympic sized swimming pool, a fitness center, a dog park, walking trails, a playground, All conveniently located minutes from 417, 528, the airport and the endless shopping and dining options of the Lake Nona area!