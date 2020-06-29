All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 10676 LANGEFIELD STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
10676 LANGEFIELD STREET
Last updated April 30 2020 at 7:18 PM

10676 LANGEFIELD STREET

10676 Langfield Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10676 Langfield Street, Orlando, FL 32832
Randall-Johnson

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Randal Park This gorgeous, 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home The owner's went through, room by room, and upgraded every detail! The floor plan is completely open, with sight lines from end to end. The kitchen is fit for a chef, and has been customized with a gas cooktop, stainless steel appliances, brand new light fixtures, updated cabinet pulls, and all top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances. There is a large 6 foot island with endless storage and room for seating for 8, that opens up to the living and dining areas, and a beautiful feature wall. Large master bedroom with tall ceilings and designer paint colors. The master bathroom has a double sink/vanity, a huge garden tub, and a separate, stand-up shower. The walk-in closet has been completely customized, and is what dreams are made of (large safe and instruction manual included). The split bedroom floor plan separates bedroom 2&3 and they share the second bathroom. There is also a large, enclosed bonus room/office/den/playroom, washer and dryer, a 2-car garage, a fully fenced backyard with a storage shed, and 2 TV wall mounts, already hung. Just pack your clothes, and move right in! The community offers an Olympic sized swimming pool, a fitness center, a dog park, walking trails, a playground, All conveniently located minutes from 417, 528, the airport and the endless shopping and dining options of the Lake Nona area!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10676 LANGEFIELD STREET have any available units?
10676 LANGEFIELD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 10676 LANGEFIELD STREET have?
Some of 10676 LANGEFIELD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10676 LANGEFIELD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
10676 LANGEFIELD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10676 LANGEFIELD STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 10676 LANGEFIELD STREET is pet friendly.
Does 10676 LANGEFIELD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 10676 LANGEFIELD STREET offers parking.
Does 10676 LANGEFIELD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10676 LANGEFIELD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10676 LANGEFIELD STREET have a pool?
Yes, 10676 LANGEFIELD STREET has a pool.
Does 10676 LANGEFIELD STREET have accessible units?
No, 10676 LANGEFIELD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 10676 LANGEFIELD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10676 LANGEFIELD STREET has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highpoint Club Apartments
11100 Point Sylvan Cir
Orlando, FL 32825
The Morgan
6331 Corporate Centre Boulevard
Orlando, FL 32822
The Vinings at Westwood
6600 Banner Lake Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
The Addison on Millenia
4763 Gardens Park Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
The Grand Reserve at Lee Vista
6201 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Art Avenue
10201 Lee Vista Blvd
Orlando, FL 32829
Essex
8000 Essex Point Circle
Orlando, FL 32819
Osprey Links at Hunters Creek Apartments
13931 Osprey links Rd
Orlando, FL 32837

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach