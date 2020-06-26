All apartments in Orlando
10640 BANNAN STREET
Last updated July 11 2019 at 3:11 AM

10640 BANNAN STREET

10640 Bannan Street · No Longer Available
Location

10640 Bannan Street, Orlando, FL 32832
Randall-Johnson

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Randall Park community right off the 417. Easy access to the airport, Disney, Universal and the Medical City. This lovely almost new home has it all. Upgraded kitchen with 46 in cabinets, stainless steel appliances, large pantry and eat in area. From the kitchen large sliding glass doors to a covered patio. Yard is fully fenced with high end white PVC fencing. Inside laundry room. Upstairs is divided by a large loft to the left that can be a bedroom (has closet) and to the right 3 large rooms and two baths. Master bath has dual sinks, soaking tub and shower. At the corner is a large park for children and at the other end a dog park. Pool and children's splash area are just 4 blocks away. Elementary school in subdivision.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10640 BANNAN STREET have any available units?
10640 BANNAN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 10640 BANNAN STREET have?
Some of 10640 BANNAN STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10640 BANNAN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
10640 BANNAN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10640 BANNAN STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 10640 BANNAN STREET is pet friendly.
Does 10640 BANNAN STREET offer parking?
No, 10640 BANNAN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 10640 BANNAN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10640 BANNAN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10640 BANNAN STREET have a pool?
Yes, 10640 BANNAN STREET has a pool.
Does 10640 BANNAN STREET have accessible units?
No, 10640 BANNAN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 10640 BANNAN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10640 BANNAN STREET has units with dishwashers.
