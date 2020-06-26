10640 BANNAN STREET

Amenities

Randall Park community right off the 417. Easy access to the airport, Disney, Universal and the Medical City. This lovely almost new home has it all. Upgraded kitchen with 46 in cabinets, stainless steel appliances, large pantry and eat in area. From the kitchen large sliding glass doors to a covered patio. Yard is fully fenced with high end white PVC fencing. Inside laundry room. Upstairs is divided by a large loft to the left that can be a bedroom (has closet) and to the right 3 large rooms and two baths. Master bath has dual sinks, soaking tub and shower. At the corner is a large park for children and at the other end a dog park. Pool and children's splash area are just 4 blocks away. Elementary school in subdivision.